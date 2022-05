Emergency crews were on scene helping those involved

The car crash at 200th Street and 72 Avenue affected morning commute on Tuesday, May 7. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

A car crash at the intersection of 200th Street and 72nd Avenue led to a traffic slowdown for about during the morning commute.

A grey SUV involved in the accident was damaged from the front and had to be towed away.

Emergency responders on the scene used traffic cones to block a portion of the intersection until the tow truck arrived.

