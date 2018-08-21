VIDEO: Car crashes into Langley City tattoo shop

Police blocked off 203 Street in Langley City following a crash. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A white SUV hopped the sidewalk and crashed into the I-Kandy tattoo shop on the corner of Fraser Highway and 203 Street in Langley City just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

There were two adults and a child inside the vehicle at the time. No injuries have been reported.

Cpl. Holly Largy with the Langley RCMP told the Times there were initial fears the crash had ruptured a gas line, however no leaks were found.

Traffic was temporarily blocked on 203 Street between Douglas Crescent and Logan Avenue, and on Fraser Highway between 201A and 204 Streets as well.

— with files from Dan Ferguson



