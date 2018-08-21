Police blocked off 203 Street in Langley City following a crash. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Car crashes into Langley City tattoo shop

Police closed 203 Street and Fraser Highway on Tuesday morning

A white SUV hopped the sidewalk and crashed into the I-Kandy tattoo shop on the corner of Fraser Highway and 203 Street in Langley City just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

There were two adults and a child inside the vehicle at the time. No injuries have been reported.

Cpl. Holly Largy with the Langley RCMP told the Times there were initial fears the crash had ruptured a gas line, however no leaks were found.

Traffic was temporarily blocked on 203 Street between Douglas Crescent and Logan Avenue, and on Fraser Highway between 201A and 204 Streets as well.

— with files from Dan Ferguson


miranda@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record
Next story
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

Just Posted

Car crashes into I-Kandy tattoo shop in Langley City

Police temporarily closed 203 Street and Fraser Highway on Tuesday morning

Trapped indoors: smoke from wildfires especially hard on Langley man with respiratory problems

Air quality warning issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Driver reported in critical condition following crash in Aldergrove

White Rock man was not wearing seatbelt when he collided with two other vehicles, Langley RCMP said

Rescue dogs from California up for adoption in Abbotsford

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society partners with PetSmart this weekend

Langley rider looks for hometown advantage if she makes World Cup

It won’t be known until Friday if Langley’s L.J. Tidball qualifies for the Longines FEI competition.

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.

The facility is to be built in Princeton

Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.

Spokane man Caleb Moon says he’s had enough with smoky skies from B.C.’s forest fires blanketing his city

Feds agree to look at easing jury secrecy as part of review

At issue is a law that forbids jurors from talking about closed-door deliberations

Forest fuel work needed to slow wildfires, B.C. premier says

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan joins John Horgan for tour

Liberals unveil poverty plan with lofty goals, but no new spending

Government’s goal is to lift 2.1 million people out of poverty by 2030

Most Read