Car crashes into dealership after collision in Langley City

Two cars collided in Langley City, and one of them then crossed a sidewalk and hit a parked vehicle in a dealership lot. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A crash in Langley City sent one vehicle off the road and into a parked van at a local car dealership early Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, at the intersection of 196th Street and 60th Avenue at about 1:45 p.m., involved two cars in the intersection.

After colliding, one of the cars crossed the sidewalk near the south west corner of the intersection, and crashed into a van parked in the back lot of the Langley Chrysler dealership.

According to Langley City assistant fire chief Chris Miley, there were no serious injuries of any of the people in the vehicles.

The crash was the third in one day for Langley City, according to firefighters, Miley said.

At noon, a car took a corner and lost control in the 20600 block of Duncan Way, and sideswiped three parked cars. The driver suffered minor injuries, said Miley.

Then at 12:30 p.m., there was a two-vehicle collision at 208th Street and 48th Avenue. The drivers were not seriously injured.

In addition, Miley noted, firefighters were kept busy with a significant number of medical emergency calls.

