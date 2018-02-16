Car crashes through power pole in Aldergrove

Power pole dangling over 272 Street after being sheared by small black car

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Traffic on 272 Street at 35A Avenue area is one-way as directed by emergency responders after a northbound car slid through a power pole on the west wide of 272 Street.

Traffic on 272 Street at 35A Avenue area is one-way as directed by emergency responders after a northbound car slid through a power pole on the west wide of 272 Street.

The crash occurred shortly before noon on Friday. Police and fire department crews were at the scene, conducting an investigation and directing trafic through the area, next to a large new subdivision.

The small black car came to rest a few metres north of the pole, which was completely sheared and hanging on the side of the road, suspended by the power lines.

The car suffered damages to the front end but there is no word yet on injuries.

A resident of the area told The Star that he has complained repeatedly to police about drivers passing by at excessive speeds in that stretch of suburban street.