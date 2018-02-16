KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Traffic on 272 Street at 35A Avenue area is one-way as directed by emergency responders after a northbound car slid through a power pole on the west wide of 272 Street.

Car crashes through power pole in Aldergrove

Power pole dangling over 272 Street after being sheared by small black car

Traffic on 272 Street at 35A Avenue area is one-way as directed by emergency responders after a northbound car slid through a power pole on the west wide of 272 Street.

The crash occurred shortly before noon on Friday. Police and fire department crews were at the scene, conducting an investigation and directing trafic through the area, next to a large new subdivision.

The small black car came to rest a few metres north of the pole, which was completely sheared and hanging on the side of the road, suspended by the power lines.

The car suffered damages to the front end but there is no word yet on injuries.

A resident of the area told The Star that he has complained repeatedly to police about drivers passing by at excessive speeds in that stretch of suburban street.

Previous story
Felon arrested in hallway of rural B.C. courthouse
Next story
Reward offered for Alberta murder suspect believed to be in B.C.

Just Posted

Langley’s Danton Heinen set for first pro game back home

One hundred or so family and friends expected in attendance at Rogers Arena as Langley’s Danton Heinen skates for the Boston Bruins

Car crashes through power pole in Aldergrove

Power pole dangling over 272 Street after being sheared by small black car

Thieves wreaking havoc on Langley City pre-owned auto dealerships

Rampant theft, smash-and-grabs, extensive vandalism may cost owners their livelihood

Community and countless organizations benefit from Langley volunteers

At least 200 people came together Thursday to be recognized and thanked by the City of Langley.

More Langley walkers needed for Coldest Night of the Year

People are slow to register for this year’s charity walk to aid the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope.

‘Feast Dish’ play deeply rooted in First Nations culture

Tho’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish comes to life in Fort Langley, Vancouver

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Fifty Langley athletes set to go for gold at BC Winter Games

Provincial competition runs Feb. 22 to 25 in Kamloops

A $5 million boost for Okanagan fruit growers

The Tree Fruit Competitiveness Fund was announced to help update aging farming equipment, infrastructure

Judge rejects Canadian actress’ lawsuit against Weinstein

The Toronto actress behind the lawsuit cannot be named

B.C. snowboarder recounts Olympic experience

Carle Brenneman of Comox competed in the women’s snowboard cross Friday in Pyeongchang

Felon arrested in hallway of rural B.C. courthouse

RCMP act quickly after search

Here’s what you need to know about Chinese New Year

2018 is the year of the dog and your birth year is said to determine your personality

Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday diving near Puerto Vallarta

Most Read