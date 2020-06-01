Car failing to yield at new stop sign causes three-car crash and flaming aftermath

A Monday afternoon multiple-car collision saw no serious injuries reported to police

A three-car accident Monday afternoon in Aldergrove saw two cars lit ablaze in the intersection of 248th Street and Robertson Crescent.

It started with a motorist’s failure to stop at a new stop sign in the convergence sometime just after 2 p.m.

“A Honda Pilot was heading northbound and failed to stop at a new stoplight,” explained Langley RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Holly Largy.

“That car ended up colliding with a Toyota Yaris who was heading westbound,” she said.

“Who collided with another vehicle on its way south.”

Fortunately, all motorists and passengers involved managed to escape the vehicles before they caught fire.

Largy said there were no serious injuries reported.

Though, one driver was sent to hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” she said.