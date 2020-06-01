(Kim Richter/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Car failing to yield at new stop sign causes three-car crash and flaming aftermath

A Monday afternoon multiple-car collision saw no serious injuries reported to police

A three-car accident Monday afternoon in Aldergrove saw two cars lit ablaze in the intersection of 248th Street and Robertson Crescent.

It started with a motorist’s failure to stop at a new stop sign in the convergence sometime just after 2 p.m.

“A Honda Pilot was heading northbound and failed to stop at a new stoplight,” explained Langley RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Holly Largy.

“That car ended up colliding with a Toyota Yaris who was heading westbound,” she said.

“Who collided with another vehicle on its way south.”

[Story continues below post]

Fortunately, all motorists and passengers involved managed to escape the vehicles before they caught fire.

Largy said there were no serious injuries reported.

Though, one driver was sent to hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” she said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

Just Posted

Car failing to yield at new stop sign causes three-car crash and flaming aftermath

A Monday afternoon multiple-car collision saw no serious injuries reported to police

Cat rescued from 100-foot tree near Fort Langley

Curtis had scrambled to the top and had been stuck there for days

Cost of COVID-19 ‘biggest unknown’ for Langley School District budget

District’s 2020/2021 annual budget bylaw sent to a third reading during board meeting

Public gets chance to name Langley bear cub

The fundraising contest at Critter Care runs to June 22

VIDEO: Drive-by Langley City tribute to Elvis raises funds for Langley Lodge and the Food Bank

Another is tentatively planned for next month

Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.: report

Crash killed one service member and injured the pilot

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

Suspect sought in alleged assault, hate crime on Metro Vancouver bus: transit police

The woman then allegedly punched the teenager in the head multiple times

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Abbotsford International Airshow opening 50-year-old time capsule

Bronze time capsule was put together to commemorate AIA as Canada’s National Airshow

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

Most Read