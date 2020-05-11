Car-free lane on Walnut Grove’s 88th Ave unlikely: mayor

Cycling advocates are asking for temporary changes to traffic patterns on 88th and 216th

It’s unlikely the Township will redesignate a lane of 88th Avenue and one on 216th Street for bicycles, according to Mayor Jack Froese.

On Monday, HUB Langley, a cycling and pedestrian advocacy group, is presenting to the Township asking for dawn-to-dusk changes on the two major streets.

HUB would like to see the right hand westbound lane of 88th Avenue, from 216th to 202nd Street, closed to cars and used for cyclists and pedestrians.

They are asking for the same for the right-hand southbound lane of 216th Street from the North Langley Greenway to 88th Avenue.

On weekend mornings, they’re asking for the right-hand lane of Walnut Grove Drive from 212th to 88th Avenue to also be car-free.

The Township’s mayor says council will discuss it, but staff have advised against the temporary changes.

“Closing down an arterial road may not be in the best interests of everyone,” Froese said.

He also noted that 216th Street in that stretch is technically only a two-lane road, despite its width.

HUB is also speaking to Langley City council today, asking for similar changes on the Fraser Highway one-way section and a part of Logan Avenue.

HUB is calling for the changes as many cities in Europe and North America have looked at partial car-free areas in city centres during the coronavirus pandemic. With car traffic vastly reduced and a need for more social distancing between pedestrians, the car free streets have been introduced in the last month.

CoronavirusCyclingLangleyLangley TownshipTransportation