Car linked to Coquitlam murder found in Aldergrove

Police are looking for info on the victim as well as the red Buick getaway vehicle

Langley RCMP have found a car in Aldergrove connected to a murder in Coquitlam last Saturday, May 23.

Mir Aali Husain was killed around 5:30 p.m. near Hart Street and Henderson Avenue, pronounced dead at the scene with more than one gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Frank Jang, spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

“The victim, Mir Hussain, was known to police,” said Jang. “We have not yet determined if this is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

A stolen 2002 red Buick Century with only one hubcap, on its rear passenger wheel, was seen leaving the scene immediately after the killing.

Typically, getaway vehicles from the violent gangland shootings are burned within half an hour of the killings, often in a nearby community.

However, this vehicle was found near 260th Street and 30A Avenue on Sunday by Langley Mounties, Jang said. The licence plates on the car were also stolen, from the Guildford area of Surrey around May 22.

The car had at least two people on board at the time of the shooting, and had been in the area of the murder for at least 20 minutes before the shooting, Jang said.

Investigators are now trying to determine a timeline of Hussain’s activities leading up to his murder in Coquitlam, and are appealing for dash cam video or eyewitnesses to the shooting to call the IHIT immediately.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

