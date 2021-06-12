A car hit the window of a front office at Coast Capital Savings credit union in Brookswood 4145 - 200th Street on Saturday, June 12, after a driver apparently hopped a curb barrier. (Ron Peterse/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Car takes out front window of credit union in Brookswood

Witnesses say it happened while the driver was trying to park

A car crashed into a Brookswood financial institution Saturday afternoon, smashing through a front window.

Witnesses told the Langley Advance Times it appeared an elderly couple in a small sedan were trying to park, when they knocked out an awning support beam, then hit the front window of the Coast Capital Savings credit union at 4145 – 200th Street.

Rob Peterse said it appeared the car hopped over a low-level concrete parking barrier and went up on the sidewalk.

Ruben Friesen said staff in the credit union looked like they were “in shock,” as were the older couple, but no one seemed to be seriously injured.

Friesen said the man had one arm in a bandage.

READ ALSO: No major investigation planned into Langley helicopter crash

READ ALSO: Three-vehicle Langley intersection crash leaves car on its side

More to come.

A worker clears out damaged fixtures from a front office of Coast Capital Savings credit union in Brookswood 4145 - 200th Street on Saturday, June 12, after a car knocked out an exterior roof support beam and smashed in a window. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A worker clears out damaged fixtures from a front office of Coast Capital Savings credit union in Brookswood 4145 - 200th Street on Saturday, June 12, after a car knocked out an exterior roof support beam and smashed in a window. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A worker clears out damaged fixtures from a front office of Coast Capital Savings credit union in Brookswood 4145 - 200th Street on Saturday, June 12, after a car knocked out an exterior roof support beam and smashed in a window. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
