Car theft investigators have a busy day

Made 2 separate arrests and recovered 3 stolen vehicles taken from Langley, Vancouver and Calgary

Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) officers had a busy day Tuesday, Feb. 1 in Surrey, making two separate arrests and recovering three stolen vehicles taken from Langley, Vancouver and Calgary.

At about 10:30 am, IMPACT members spotted a vehicle with Alberta licence plates, driving in Surrey. Checks revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Calgary.

The driver, a 32-year-old man with no fixed address, was arrested without incident.

Later in the day around 2 p.m., IMPACT located another vehicle that had been reported stolen from Langley driving in Surrey.

A 24-year-old man from Surrey was arrested.

Both men were due to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on February 2.

Around 4:30 pm IMPACT located a third stolen vehicle in Surrey which was reported stolen out of Vancouver.

It was discovered parked, unoccupied. It was recovered and held for forensic examination.

“Our team works really hard to target auto thieves and it’s great to see all that work rewarded with these results,” said Sgt. Bob Harris, Operations Officer for IMPACT.

IMPACT is an integrated unit, currently made up of members from the RCMP, Vancouver Police, Delta Police, New Westminster Police, Transit Police and ICBC Special Investigations Unit.

