#Caremongering come to Langley

A Canadian movement aims to bring people together during the COVID-19 outbreak

When Langley resident Kyle put up a note in the building where he lives offering to help residents who might need assistance during the current COVID-19 crisis, he used the hashtag #caremongering.

“In this unprecedented time of crisis, there;’s an unprecedented opportunity for kindness,” explained Kyle (who asked that his last name not be used).

“We’re Canadian,” Kyle went on to say.

“We’re a people who are peacemakers, who are kindness creators.”

In the same building Brent and Kayla, who also preferred not to have their last names published, posted a notice offering to shop for people concerned about the risk of exposure.

While they didn’t used the hashtag, they sounded the same note about caring for others.

“We noticed it was an older demographic [in our building],” Kayla told the Langley Advance Times.

“We just felt we’re young, able bodied and able to help.”

So far, no one in the building has taken the three up on their offers, but Kyle said he has received positive feedback.

“I’ve had a couple of people reach out to say enc encouraging things,” Kyle said.

READ ALSO: Mayors appeal for civility during coronavirus crisis in Langley

By most accounts, the movement started in Toronto, a few weeks ago, when someone set about organizing a help page on Facebook for people who wanted to volunteer to assist others during the outbreak.

They stripped the “S” from scaremongering to make a new word.

“In the midst of a world-wide pandemic, Canada begins #caremongering by delivering food and supplies to those in need,” one message read.

” Just by being neighbourly, we can support many of the people in our communities that are most vulnerable. Help support this growing movement! Be kind. Be safe. Be a caremonger! “

It has rapidly spread across the country, with dozens of Facebook pages sprouting in every region.

In Langley, people can search for “Caremongering – Langley BC” on Facebook.

A BBC report with the headline “Kind Canadians start ‘caremongering’ trend” described the movement that originated in Toronto as the product of a country whose “inhabitants are stereotyped in the media as kind to a fault.”

Other helpers who have come forward include the COVID-19 support group founded by a Langley City woman.

READ MORE: Online support group created to help cope with COVID-19

Created by Makayla Goldsmith, “Covid Community Support (Greater Vancouver area)” gives people a place to share information, trade tips, and help one another get through the crisis.

READ MORE: Volunteers wanted to shop for seniors during virus outbreak

Another group founded by Willoughby resident Michele Damjanovic encourages volunteers who would be willing to shop for seniors to emailmicheledamjanovic@gmail.com.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CanadaCoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3-in-10 Canadians admit they aren’t practicing social distancing amid COVID-19: poll
Next story
Retailers careful handling cash while WHO says currency doesn’t transmit COVID

Just Posted

LETTER: Save and sound – and isolated – in Yuma

Langley couple reluctantly coming home from Arizona, fearing COVID-19 panic they’ll find

#Caremongering come to Langley

A Canadian movement aims to bring people together during the COVID-19 outbreak

Langley golfers shine at first game of Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour season

Tour now on hold during COVID-19 outbreak

‘We need to do more’: Fraser Health doctors send dire letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry

Letter says hospitals soon to be ‘overwhelmed,’ urges closure of all non-essential businesses

Langley City mayor seeks re-election to Federation of Canadian Municipalities board

A way of promoting the “South of the Fraser” agenda, van den Broek says

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

Harrison Hot Springs officially closed to visitors

Village announcement, open letter express serious concern for community amid pandemic

World COVID-19 morning update, March 22: New York governor wants military mobilized

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus morning update: Parliament to reconvene, Nova Scotia declares emergency

March 22, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Grocery stores hiring more staff, offer wage boost as B.C. adapts to COVID-19 buying habits

Companies make changes to protect staff, customers during the outbreak

3-in-10 Canadians admit they aren’t practicing social distancing amid COVID-19: poll

Lack of listening to advice of health officials come as Canada sees 1,300 novel coronavirus cases

Doctors will have help with any ‘distressing decisions’ around which COVID-19 patients get ventilators

Provincial health officer says ethical framework in place

Canadian coronavirus evening update: B.C. death toll rises, Quebec forbids gatherings

March 21, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Most Read