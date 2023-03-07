Adoptable cats were on display at Langley’s Cedar Rim Nurseries on the weekend, one of the CARES Cat Shelter’s recent events. Another adopt-a-thon is coming up on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, at PetSmart on the Langley Bypass. (Tara White, CARES/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

CARES brings more chances to adopt cats in Langley

Local shelter heads to PetSmart this weekend for another adoption event

After a feline adopt-a-thon on March 4, Langley’s CARES cat shelter is already getting prepared for another public adoption event – this time at a big local pet supply store.

Last Saturday’s event was held at Cedar Rim Nursery, with just five cats up for adoption – and two of them found new homes.

The relatively small number of cats available on Saturday was the result of a good trend – plenty of cats found forever homes in January and March.

Around Christmas, spokesperson Clive Ellis said that there were approximately 110 cats in the Murrayville-area shelter and homed with volunteers.

But in January and February, they found homes for more than 70 of them.

However, there are always new cats who are found or whose owners can no longer care for them, with six or seven more arriving at the shelter on the weekend and more expected this week.

In addition, kitten season is starting.

Ellis said that the adopt-a-thon at Cedar Rim was a great success.

“They were just fantastic, and I mean from the bosses right down to the junior staff, they made us so welcome,” Ellis said.

The volunteers at CARES have been busy, with a repainting party on the weekend as well.

Then, next weekend (Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12), CARES volunteers will bring cats to Langley’s PetSmart outlet on the Langley Bypass. The cats and volunteers will be there from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

READ ALSO: Fur-ever homes: CARES Cat Shelter hosts annual adoptathon for kittens and adult cats

PetSmart is hosting animal welfare organizations across Canada in its stores this coming weekend as part of its National Adoption Week events.

According to PetSmart, more than 90,000 animals enter shelters annually in Canada.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

animal welfareCatsLangley

 

