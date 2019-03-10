Carleton University professor killed in Ethiopian plane crash

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after takeoff

The president of Carleton University has confirmed that a professor with the school is among the victims of a deadly plane crash in Ethiopia.

Benoit-Antoine Bacon says the entire Carleton community is mourning the death of Pius Adesanmi, a professor in the English department.

Bacon says Adesanmi received The Penguin Prize for African Writing in 2010.

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after departing from Bole Airport in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi, Kenya.

All 157 passengers and crew died in the crash.

READ MORE: 18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCLC investigating after allegations raised against White Rock shredding company

Just Posted

Make or break game for Langley Rivermen Sunday night

Chilliwack forces game seven in BCHL playoff series

New parking meter rules relaxed by Willoughby Town Centre in Langley

Long-term parking was tying up shopping centre spaces, manager says.

VIDEO: Byram sets another record with the Giants 4-3 OT win

A G-Men victory in Washington State tied G-Men for first in the Western Conference standings

VIDEO Credo Christian Kodiaks of Langley take silver at 1A provincial basketball championships

Kelowna Christian Knights win, again

VIDEO: ‘Seniors centre champion’ takes women of distinction ward

Rotary Club of Langley Central recognizes ‘unsung heroes’ at seventh annual ceremony’

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

BCLC investigating after allegations raised against White Rock shredding

Intact casino playing cards left unguarded: whistleblower

UPDATE: RCMP confirm man in his 30s shot dead in Chilliwack

RCMP have area surrounding downtown shooting scene blocked off, tent set up

B.C. VIEWS: Get up earlier, Americans control your clock too

B.C. must wait for Trump to decide on Daylight Saving Time

PMO denies Trudeau was hostile toward Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes

Caesar-Chavannes described multiple angry conversations with her party’s leader

B.C.’s plans to expand civil forfeiture program called unconstitutional

Under the changes, the onus would be shifted to a defendant to prove that an asset is not an instrument or proceed of unlawful activity

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Stone nets 1st with Vegas in 6-2 rout over Canucks

Vancouver goalie Markstrom pulled in first period

B.C. skier Cassie Sharpe captures Crystal Globe

Comox athlete takes gold at World Cup freestyle event

Most Read