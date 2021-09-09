Cars damaged after man kicked out of Langley mall for not wearing mask

A man asked to leave the Willowbrook Shopping Centre for not wearing a mask in late August allegedly vandalized three cars in the parking lot on his way out.
The incident took place around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.
The man was approached by security, and asked to leave because he was not wearing a mask.
Once outside in the parking lot, he allegedly threw a rock at the back window of one car, and scratched the doors of two others.
RCMP were called just after 6:30 p.m.
The Mounties have released an image of the man captured on video surveillance.
He is Caucasian, in his 30s, and was wearing a red hoodie or jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the Langley RCMP at
