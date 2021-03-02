Carvolth cannabis shop approved by Langley Township council

Langley Township council approved a commercial cannabis store in the Carvolth area of Langley, one of only two approved out of about 20 applications that have been submitted over the last few months.

The rezoning application for a store at 8660 201st Street was given final approval at the Feb. 22 meeting.

Unlike the approval for an Aldergrove cannabis shop, which required two rounds of voting after first failing on a tie vote, the Carvolth shop was approved with a six to two vote.

Councillors Steve Ferguson and Eric Woodward were opposed to the project.

The council voted down a number of applications, including ones in Fort Langley, Walnut Grove, the Willowbrook commercial core, as well as other applications in the Carvolth and Aldergrove area.

The Township set rules last year that would have allowed for up to eight cannabis shops, on a one-per-neighbourhood rule.

However, as applications came in, some neighbourhoods received a great deal of attention, with Aldergrove getting about a third of applications, while other areas saw just a few, or in the case of Brookswood, none.

cannabisCannabis LegislationLangley Township