Cascades casino in Langley City will reopen Thursday, July 1

Cascades Casino in Langley City has taken steps to prepare for reopening. (Tanya Gabara/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Cascades Casino Resort in Langley City will reopen on Canada Day.

So will the Coast hotel and convention centre.

On Tuesday afternoon, June 29, owner Gateway Casinos & Entertainment announced the Langley facility at at 20393 Fraser Hwy will resume 24-hour operations at 7 a.m. on July 1.

After a COVID-mandated shutdown that lasted more than a year, Gateway Casinos CEO Tony Santo was “excited to finally re-open casinos and community gaming centres across the province, and welcome back our employees and valued customers into a very safe environment for gaming and dining.

Tanya Gabara, public relations director of Gateway Casinos, said the Langley City casino has reconfigured seating at slot machines and table games to ensure a two-metre distance between players.

As well, physical barriers, usually Plexiglas, have been installed.

Select slot machines have been disabled and the seating removed.

Other changes include limited occupancy on the gaming floor; table games limited to those in which cards can be dealt face up; and players will not be permitted to touch cards which the exception of Squeeze Baccarat, which utilizes one-time use cards.

Poker and Bingo will not be offered under the current restrictions.

“Our team has been working diligently for many months to make our facilities a safe environment for the return of both our guests and team members,” Gabara told the Langley Advance Times.

Match Eatery & Public House and Atlas Steak + Fish restaurants at the Cascades were already open, but the buffet will remain closed for the time being, Garbara advised.

Glacier Bar, Starbucks, and casino floor food and beverage service will resume with revised operating plans.

Players and staff will be required to wear a face covering. Players will be asked to remove their face covering at entrances and as required on the gaming floor for identification purposes.

Cascades Casino Resort currently has 76 active employees, compared to full strength at 577.

Gabara said approximately 490 employees were expected to return to work.

“As restrictions are lifted more staff will be returned to active work. We are pleased to see that many of our team members have hung in there with us and are eager to get back to work.”

Cascades Casino is a major Langley City employer that also shares 10 per cent of its net profits with the municipality as required under gaming regulations.

Revenues to the City run around $6 million a year, funds that have kept taxes 2.5 per cent lower than they would be without the gaming revenue and has funded various civic projects.

