Case in Langley triple murder put over to end of month

Dyako Ebrahimian held a funeral for his daughter, Medea (Befrin), one of three people found dead at a house fire in a quiet Langley neighbourhood this summer. His son, Kia, was later charged and is now before the courts. (Langley Advance Times files)

An individual charged in connection with a triple murder in Langley earlier this summer, will be back in court by month’s end.

Kia Ebrahimian’s latest appearance in Surrey Provincial Court was Wednesday morning, with the case before the courts put over for a few weeks.

Ebrahimian was charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the death of his family. He was arrested almost a month after bodies were discovered amid the burned rubble at a house fire in the 19600-block of Wakefield Drive on June 13.

Ebrahimian was the only survivor of a fire that destroyed the home in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood.

He faces charges in connection with the death of his sister Medea ‘Befrin’ Ebrahimian, his mother Tatiana Bazyar, and his mother’s common-law-husband Francesco Zangrilli.

Ebrahimian’s next court appearance is set for Tuesday, Sept. 29, again in Surrey.

