Case in Langley triple murder put over to end of month

An individual charged in connection with a triple murder in Langley earlier this summer, will be back in court by month’s end.
Kia Ebrahimian’s latest appearance in Surrey Provincial Court was Wednesday morning, with the case before the courts put over for a few weeks.
RELATED: Investigators remain on scene of fatal Langley house fire
Ebrahimian was charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the death of his family. He was arrested almost a month after bodies were discovered amid the burned rubble at a house fire in the 19600-block of Wakefield Drive on June 13.
Ebrahimian was the only survivor of a fire that destroyed the home in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood.
He faces charges in connection with the death of his sister Medea ‘Befrin’ Ebrahimian, his mother Tatiana Bazyar, and his mother’s common-law-husband Francesco Zangrilli.
PAST COVERAGE: Accused in Langley triple murder appears in court
Ebrahimian’s next court appearance is set for Tuesday, Sept. 29, again in Surrey.
.
_________________________________
Is there more to this story?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
________________________________