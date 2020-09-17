Dyako Ebrahimian held a funeral for his daughter, Medea (Befrin), one of three people found dead at a house fire in a quiet Langley neighbourhood this summer. His son, Kia, was later charged and is now before the courts. (Langley Advance Times files)

Case in Langley triple murder put over to end of month

Kia Ebrahimian’s next court appearance set for Sept. 29

An individual charged in connection with a triple murder in Langley earlier this summer, will be back in court by month’s end.

Kia Ebrahimian’s latest appearance in Surrey Provincial Court was Wednesday morning, with the case before the courts put over for a few weeks.

RELATED: Investigators remain on scene of fatal Langley house fire

Ebrahimian was charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the death of his family. He was arrested almost a month after bodies were discovered amid the burned rubble at a house fire in the 19600-block of Wakefield Drive on June 13.

Ebrahimian was the only survivor of a fire that destroyed the home in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood.

He faces charges in connection with the death of his sister Medea ‘Befrin’ Ebrahimian, his mother Tatiana Bazyar, and his mother’s common-law-husband Francesco Zangrilli.

PAST COVERAGE: Accused in Langley triple murder appears in court

Ebrahimian’s next court appearance is set for Tuesday, Sept. 29, again in Surrey.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

________________________________

CourtLangleymurder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rail traffic starts moving after 60-car derailment near Hope

Just Posted

Langley Lodge report raises questions about outbreak that killed 25 at seniors home

CEO defends leaked document that’s igniting queries about BC’s most deadly COVID outbreak

Case in Langley triple murder put over to end of month

Kia Ebrahimian’s next court appearance set for Sept. 29

Fraser Valley foursome to hike 70km over mountains in memory of friend

Friends from Abbotsford and Langley to hike from Hope to Tulameen for Brook Morrison

PHOTOS: ‘We’ll definitely come back’, Langley Nordstrom Rack opening a hit

The luxury discount store is the first to open in British Columbia

Lauding Langley businesses that go above and beyond during COVID

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce morphs its annual excellence awards to reflect the pandemic

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

PHOTO: RCMP escort beaver across busy Chilliwack road

Motorists had to exercise patience as the slow-moving creature crossed several lanes of traffic

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax incentives

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

Man arrested in New Westminster pier park fire

Investigators don’t believe the public are at further risk and are not looking for any other suspects

UFV wrestler Jason Bains receives four-year suspension for using banned substance

Surrey native tests positive for oral steroid Turinabol, silver national medal removed for violation

Most Read