COVID-19 (Pixabay)

Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

Fraser Health is working closely with Garibaldi secondary school to manage a COVID-19 exposure, which could be a more transmissible new variant.

An individual at the school has tested positive for COVID-19 and is a close contact of another case who has the variant, or type, of COVID-19 virus that is different from the ones that are already in the community. This variant type of virus may spread more easily, warns Fraser Health. The case with the variant does not attend Garibaldi.

In coordination with the school and School District 42, Fraser Health is proactively arranging for testing to take place Monday for staff and students who may have been in contact with the school case when they were at school.

The Maple Ridge COVID-19 test collection centre will be closed tomorrow to support this testing. Appointments have been rescheduled, and walk-ins will be redirected to the Mission, Abbotsford, and Langley COVID-19 test collection centres, which all have capacity.

Only those staff and students who have been identified as close contacts need to be tested and they have been contacted, said Fraser Health. If you have not been contacted, there is no risk of exposure identified. The school will remain open.

READ ALSO: Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

As this is a variant that is new to our communities and highly transmissible, Fraser Health is working to identify any further connected variant cases to ensure immediate isolation and case management to prevent further transmission.

The variant strain can transmit more quickly and easily but does not seem to cause more severe illness, nor interfere with the effectiveness of vaccines, nor affect the ability to test for the virus.

 


