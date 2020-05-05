The 29th bear brought to Critter Care in 2019. Critter Care has now released eight of its cubs into the wild, but is still caring for 21. (Facebook photo)

Cash hard to come by to raise Critter Care’s costly bear cubs

Hit by COVID-19, Critter Care is hoping to raise donations from the public

Langley’s Critter Care Wildlife Society is hoping that Giving Tuesday will inspire people to contribute towards the “bear necessities” for the 29 bear cubs the society has taken on over the past year.

Critter Care, located in Langley’s Campbell Valley Regional Park, is a rescue and rehabilitation facility for injured and abandoned wild animals.

They take in everything from tiny flying squirrels up to black bears, mostly cubs left orphaned near human habitation.

This year, Critter Care had 29 cubs to care for, of which eight were released a few weeks ago.

That leaves Critter Care with 21 cubs still requiring feeding and medical care, including a special milk formula, and for some, round-the-clock care.

It costs about $85 per cub, per day, according to Critter Care.

The cancellation of the Critter Care annual gala fundraiser means a $90,000 reduction in funding this year, and closed borders and cancelled flights meant that the society had to scramble to find new interns as international students couldn’t come this spring.

READ MORE: New rescue surprises Critter Care with birth of three otter pups

In addition, the society recently finished building it’s fourth bear enclosure, a four-month project that cost more than $100,000.

With the Giving Tuesday campaign, Critter Care is asking for donations from the public to support their work, which involves taking in almost 2,000 wild animals a year.

Animals range from bears and deer to raccoons, skunks, opossums, squirrels, deer, and even the odd lynx.

Members of the public can donate online at crittercarewildlife.org/donate.

