The body found in the 1999 Honda Civic found burning on the side of Hwy 22 on Jan 14 has been identified. (Chelsea Novak/Castlegar News)

Castlegar homicide victim identified

The victim was 38-year-old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C.

CASTLEGAR, B.C. — The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has identified the body found in a burnt-out vehicle on Jan 14. and confirmed that the death was a homicide.

The victim was 38-year-old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C.

The RCMP stated in a press release, “In order to further the investigation, we are releasing the name of the deceased.”

The findings were determined after a forensic examination and investigation in conjunction with the BC Coroners Service.

“The current findings indicate that this incident involves a targeted victim and does not reflect any increased safety risks to the public,” stated Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Police are seeking public assistance with the investigation. Members of the public with information are asked to call the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566. Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leaving a tip online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Earlier in the week, police had acknowledged they had identified the owner of the vehicle but were refraining from releasing further information.

Moskaluk had stated to the Trail Times that police appreciate the concern, interest and curiosity into what is happening.

“We’re sensitive to that in a small community, this is something that doesn’t happen every day,” he added. “But first and foremost we have to look at the integrity of the investigation.”

Previous story
UPDATE: Police probe fuel truck and train collision in Port Coquitlam
Next story
B.C. Liberals get one last prime-time pitch

Just Posted

Flight museum wants to bring a Lancaster to Langley

The Second World War bomber could be reassmbled here, if the museum wins its bid for the plane.

Langley charities benefit from car buyer competition

Share your innovative ideas for soliciting staff in a time when jobs are plentiful.

Langleyites prepare to brave a cold to help homeless and hungry

Gateway of Hope signing up individuals and teams for the 2018 Coldest Night of the Year on Feb. 24.

‘Restless night’ for Semiahmoo First Nation after tsunami warning

Alaska earthquake puts Semiahmoo First Nation on notice

Mobile complaint clinic coming to Langley Feb. 9

The B.C. Ombudsperson is touring cities, taking complaints against the provincial government

Mom delivers plastic mats to Langley’s homeless

Jenifer Kosman fashions sleeping mats from plastic grocery bags

Castlegar homicide victim identified

The victim was 38-year-old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C.

B.C. Liberals get one last prime-time pitch

Leadership campaign to be decided in Feb. 3 vote

Homeless evicted from First Nation reserve land say they have nowhere to go

‘Why not just let us stay until spring?’ one camper at Chilliwack site pleads

Otter Co-op maintains pledge of ‘Integrity’

Aldergrove-based co-operative has thrived for the past 95 years with commitment to ‘Community’

Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

Canada’s Conservative leader begins three-day visit to B.C.

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from B.C. adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

UPDATED: 10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close

Locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Mission slated to shut

Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

Alarm sounds in Port Alberni but not at the DND base in Esquimalt

Most Read