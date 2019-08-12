A cat that was shot with BB pellets is recovering from a ‘traumatic experience,’ but needs help with its medical bills, says the SPCA. (Photo submittted)

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

A cat that was shot with BB pellets is recovering from a ‘traumatic experience,’ but needs help with its medical bills.

B.C. SPCA’s Nanaimo and District branch is asking for the public’s help to cover costs of surgery for Mystic. The agency noted in a press release that there is an active cruelty investigation going on to determine who shot the four-year-old cat.

X-rays revealed that Mystic has BB pellets lodged in his lower abdomen, front right leg, two near his spine, and one near his ribs, the press release notes, and the bones in his upper left hind leg had broken into pieces.

“Mystic is a shy guy, who has been through a traumatic experience that has caused him a bit of anxiety,” said Leon Davis, SPCA Nanaimo and District branch manager, in the release. “With surgery and continued healing hopefully he will be relieved from his discomfort and be able to feel like a calm, happy cat again.”

The SPCA says medical bills and associated care for Mystic will cost almost $1,700. The cat will need at least four weeks to heal before going up for adoption.

Anyone able to help is asked to visit http://spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency, stop by the branch at 154 Westwood Rd. in Nanaimo, or phone 250-741-0778.

READ ALSO: Cat has leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun in Nanoose Bay


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

Just Posted

Magical ‘little tramp’ performs at Langley City Summer Series

McBurney Plaza hosts event

Langley chosen to represent full Canadian experience

Exchange program brings ESL students from Japan to the Lower Mainland

VIDEO: Wheelchair maze a test of skill at Day Of Pos-Abilities in Langley City

Annual event in Douglas Park

KPU reports $22-million surplus

Announcement comes after cuts to Langley-based music program

VIDEO: Grind – firefighter lugs gear to top for charity

A Langley firefighter in full turnout gear traversed the Grouse Grind Sunday in aid of mental health

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Watchdog investigates fatal police-involved shooting in Maple Ridge

Mounties were called to a domestic incident on Colemore Street where a civilian was shot and killed

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Most Read