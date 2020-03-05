Langley veterinarian Dr. Renee Ferguson said the possibility of pet owners catching COVID- 19 from their pets should not be a worry (file)

Catching COVID-19 from your pet should not be a worry

No clear evidence to support animal-to-human transmission, experts say

Reports that a dog in Hong Kong tested positive for COVID-19 don’t mean pet owners need to fear catching the virus from their pets, experts said.

Langley veterinarian Dr. Renee Ferguson warned against over-reacting to news that a dog tested “weakly positive” after being in a home with a person infected with COVID-19.

“I suspect if they had swabbed/tested the person’s sofa, cell phone or appliances they would be positive also,” Ferguson told the Langley Advance Times.

Coronavirus infections like COVID-19 are common in animals and humans, Ferguson explained, and while some strains are “zoonotic,” which means that they can be transmitted between animals and humans, many strains are not.

“I see dog coronavirus and cat coronavirus routinely in routine practice,” Ferguson elaborated.

“These common types I see, are not transmissible to humans.”

She said people should always wash their hands after playing with their pet to prevent the transmission of bacteria and possible parasites, “but catching COVID- 19 from their pet should not be a worry.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

At the Patti Dale animal shelter operated by the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS), ailing cats and dogs are kept in careful isolation, executive director Jayne Nelson explained.

“We have very strict protocols,” Nelson commented.

As for the risk that COVID-19 could be transmitted to pets, Nelson noted an international organization of veterinarians has declared there is no evidence that pets and other domestic animals are at risk for contracting or spreading the virus.

Nelson noted careful handwashing and other infection control practices are the best way to reduce risk.

“We have to all be mindful to take precautions,” Nelson said.

She hopes that the Hong Kong story won’t provoke people into abandoning their pets.

“I am hopeful that cooler heads will prevail.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Virus worries not an issue, yet, for Langley-based cat rescue agency

This week, Ferguson treated two dogs for “mild sneezing” attributed to mild cold or seasonal allergies.

Nether the dog or the owners had been traveling.

“The owners are going to keep their dogs quiet and at home, isolated and monitor them as we always tell owners of dogs when we suspect a cold to minimize the spread of possible viruses and help them better recover.”

Ferguson advised that during spring break, dogs socialize more, leading to a new round of colds or upper respiratory infections, commonly called kennel cough.

“I hope that people don’t over-react and assume that it is COVID-19, because it won’t be,” Ferguson said.

READ ALSO: Langley fix-a-thon puts a dent in future feral cat population (with video)

READ ALSO: Langley pets can breathe easier with donation of oxygen masks

In the Hong Kong case, the matter remained under investigation, with Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department saying it will continue to closely monitor the dog, which had shown no symptoms.

“It will only be returned to its owner when the test result is negative,” an AFCD statement said.

There has so far been no evidence that companion pets can be infected with the coronavirus, a statement posted on the World Health Organization website said.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian Forces Snowbirds to return to skies over White Rock this summer
Next story
Chilliwack church pastor child porn trial hears from RCMP computer expert

Just Posted

UPDATED: Power has been restored after an outage in Aldergrove

More than 3000 customers were without power for one hour on Thursday afternoon

Final eight square off in B.C. High School Boys Basketball tournament in Langley

Eight teams moved on in four categories

Undercover officers target distracted drivers in Langley

RCMP handed out $15,000 in fines and penalties in five hours

Cat shot in face survives after rescue by Langley Good Samaritan

Taken to a shelter, Lennox was rushed to a vet and is now recovering

WEATHER: Rain and wind in the forecast for Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C

Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

Four close contacts with Iran visitor, one from Seattle

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, B.C. finance minister to keep working

Carole James says she’ll serve in cabinet as long as she can

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Surrey RCMP nab impaired driver after stopping semi with no headlights

Police say 35-year-old man was given a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

UPDATE: Toronto boy abducted over stepbrother’s unpaid drug debt, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Chilliwack church pastor child porn trial hears from RCMP computer expert

‘Viruses are the result of the child pornography and viewing as opposed to the other way around’

Investigation finds lack of communication led to near-miss at Trail airport

A plane almost collided with an airport vehicle in December 2018

Canadian Forces Snowbirds to return to skies over White Rock this summer

Aerial dance to be performed Aug. 12

‘Burned alive’: BC SPCA petition demands fire code changes to protect farm animals

More than 3,800 people have signed petition to make livestock protection a Canada Codes objective

Most Read