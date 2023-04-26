Caught on camera: Langley firefighters rescue dog from overturned motorhome

Moment captured by Glen Valley resident was posted to social media

Glen Valley resident Melissa Carson recorded the moment when Langley firefighters rescued a dog from an overturned motorhome that crashed into her driveway on April 20. (Melissa Carson/special to Langley Advance Times)

Glen Valley resident Melissa Carson and her family had just returned home from going swimming at the Walnut Grove pool when a motorhome with two men and a dog inside flipped over and crashed into her driveway, trapping the occupants.

It happened around 7 p.m. on April 20.

“We heard a noise and then our dog started barking,” Carson described.

Glen Valley resident Melissa Carson recorded the moment when Langley firefighters rescued a dog from an overturned motorhome that crashed into her driveway on April 20. (Melissa Carson/special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley firefighters first extracted the two men from the vehicle, then got the frightened dog out, a moment Carson photographed, that was later shared on social media by the firefighters.

“They were really good, especially with the dog,” Carson recalled.

She was impressed with the care the firefighters took in removing the obviously frightened pet, with one firefighter carrying the canine down the ladder in his arms while three other firefighters assisted by stabilizing the ladder.

One of the two men rescued from the motorhome was transported to hospital, but was up and walking when he got in the ambulance, Carson said.

Once the dog was out of the motorhome and on the ground, it was obviously uninjured, and delighted to be out.

“He was excited.”

Carson was told the pet was only 18 months old.

Their neighbourhood is all too familiar with crashes, Carson told the Langley Advance Times.

“We see a lot of accidents,” she remarked.

“With them, it was just bad luck.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Emotional reunion after firefighters rescue dog from Langley City condo fire

READ ALSO: Langley firefighters rescue horse that fell into septic tank

firefightersLangley