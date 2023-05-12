Cause of fatal Aldergrove fire remains unknown, Langley fire department says

RCMP have assumed responsibility for investigation of May 3 house fire

As of Wednesday, May 10, the cause of a May 3 house fire that claimed the life of a 55-year-old man in Aldergrove remained unknown, and RCMP had assumed responsibility for the case. (Langley Advance Times file)

Cause of a house fire that caused the death of a 55-year-old man in Aldergrove last week remained unknown as of Wednesday May 10, and RCMP have taken over the investigation.

Russ Jenkins, Township deputy fire chief, said fire investigators have been unable to determine the cause of the May 3 house fire in the 5100-block of 264th Street.

Early that evening, Township of Langley firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished a fire in the basement that inflicted extensive damage to the residence.

“Our crews got there and knocked the fire down relatively quickly,” Jenkins said.

The fire was extinguished by 11:30 p.m.

The next day, the entrance to the property remained behind police tape and RCMP and Township of Langley fire investigators were on the scene.

Cpl. Craig van Herk, Langley RCMP spokesperson, said police were still investigating the cause of the man’s death and what started the fire.

One witness, who did not want to be named, told the Langley Advance Times he saw as many as 20 emergency vehicles at the location on Wednesday night.

Other occupants of the home have received public disaster assistance, Jenkins noted.

