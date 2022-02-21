Cause of Langley blast that cracked concrete, blew out doors still not determined

The business did pressure testing, which may be linked to the explosion

Two doors and a window were broken by a blast last weekend at a North Langley industrial site. The exact cause has not yet been determined. (Township of Langley Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The exact cause of an explosion that blew out doors, windows, and an interior wall at a North Langley industrial site last weekend remains undetermined.

Township of Langley fire investigators have been looking into the scene since the powerful blast on Sunday, Feb. 13 around 4:35 p.m., in the 9300 block of 200A Street.

Assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson said that it appears the business’s main function – pressure testing industrial tanks – may have been linked to the blast.

“Something obviously happened,” Hewitson said.

However, the remainder of the investigation will be left to WorkSafe BC and insurance investigators, Hewitson said.

The blast was so powerful it blew out interior walls, including an adjoining wall to a neighbouring business in the Port Kells Centre.

Two bay doors were blown out, a window was blasted open, and the concrete of the building was even cracked in places.

Hewitson said it may be repairable, but there was significant damage.

It was fortunate, he said, that the explosion took place on a Sunday when no one was working in the business and few people were in the area. No one was hurt in the blast.

