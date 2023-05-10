The CBC logo is projected onto a screen in Toronto on May 29, 2019. The CBC and Radio-Canada are returning to Twitter after pausing activity last month over their designation as “government-funded media” by the social media platform. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

The CBC logo is projected onto a screen in Toronto on May 29, 2019. The CBC and Radio-Canada are returning to Twitter after pausing activity last month over their designation as “government-funded media” by the social media platform. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

CBC resumes activity on some of its Twitter accounts after hitting pause over labels

Broadcaster says it does not meet Twitter’s definition of ‘government-funded media’

The CBC and Radio-Canada are returning to Twitter after pausing activity last month over their designation as “government-funded media” by the social media platform.

CBC News editor-in-chief Brodie Fenlon says in a blog post that it is resuming activity on a handful of umbrella accounts but will “significantly reduce” its overall Twitter footprint.

In April, Twitter CEO Elon Musk applied tags to accounts belonging to the CBC and other outlets, including the BBC and National Public Radio, labelling them as “government-funded media.”

The tags had their wording changed multiple times without warning or explanation, before ultimately disappearing.

The CBC has said it does not meet Twitter’s definition of “government-funded media” and that its editorial independence is enshrined in the Broadcasting Act.

Fenlon says the CBC will continue to assess Twitter against its social media strategy.

READ MORE: Twitter adds ‘Government-funded Media’ tag to CBC account

Media industrysocial media

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Robert Thirsk has been in space longer than any other Canadian
Next story
Township votes to split with shared RCMP detachment with City

Just Posted

Langley RCMP officers on scene at an emergency event last year. (Langley Advance Times files)
Township votes to split with shared RCMP detachment with City

Declan Fitzpatrick scored four times in the first period as the Langley Thunder bounced back from an opening day loss to defeat the Nanaimo Timbermen 8-5 on Sunday, May 7. (Courtesy of Ryan Molag/Langley Events Centre)
Langley’s Junior Thunder bounces back with a win at home

More than 350 people took part in the 61st annual Langley walk, warming up before setting out from Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 61st Langley Walk draws more than 350

Moments after a light plane crashed at Langley airport, a passer-by shot video of some Good Samaritans rescuing the two occupants of the plane. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley plane crash rescuer just ‘in right place at the right time’

Pop-up banner image