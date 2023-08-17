Chamber of Commerce cautious as municipal borrowing increases

Langley Township is borrowing for several major projects this year

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is reminding its members about municipal borrowing as both Langley Township and City are planning to take out loans for major projects.

The chamber, which represents hundreds of businesses in Langley, isn’t opposing the borrowing, but in a recent posting it asked Langley politicians to “be clear-eyed on the cost implications on residents and businesses.”

Langley Township recently began the alternative approval process for a $38.38 million potential loan for land purchases. It’s also running another process for $25 million to borrow for the costs of building a new replacement fire hall in Brookswood.

Greater Langley Chamber CEO Cory Redekop said the business group has been talking to local councils about the impact borrowing can have on local tax rates.

“Property taxes are already heavily skewed to businesses,” he noted.

Businesses in Metro Vancouver pay about three times the property taxes that residential properties pay, and in Langley, businesses pay around 25 per cent of all property taxes, said Redekop.

“I think there’s a judicious use of debt to get things done,” Mayor Eric Woodward said at a July council meeting. “We can of course vote against everything and oppose everything, but we’re here to build this community and get things done…”

That comment was made during a debate over borrowing for the widening of 208th Street.

Woodward has also repeatedly said during debates on infrastructure that the current council is essentially catching up with projects that should have been built years ago, as the Township has been growing rapidly.

Redekop noted that chamber members are not against infrastructure projects that borrowing is intended to fund – in fact, widening 208th Street was one of their members’ top issues.

At a recent meeting, Councillor Kim Richter said total borrowing by the Township had reached $111 million this year.

Much of that is to be paid back through development cost charges. The Township has been revamping its DCC formula.

Debt is a useful tool, Redekop said, but there are also concerns around the fact that interest rates are rising, which makes it more expensive to borrow.

“What are the long term implications of taking on this amount of debt?” Redekop said.

While municipalities regularly borrow some money, the councils elected in both City and Township last fall have moved forward with new infrastructure plans and are borrowing more and over longer timelines, which means local voters have an opportunity to oppose the borrowing.

Any time a municipal government in B.C. borrows money that can’t be paid back in five years or less, it has to undertake an alternative approval process.

That means that the community’s voters have a chance to stop the borrowing, or send it to referendum.

Those who are opposed can fill out an elector response form, available online, by mail, or from the municipal hall, and fill it out and return it.

The deadline to reply for the Brookswood fire hall borrowing is coming up on Thursday, Aug. 31, while the deadline for sending in forms for the property borrowing is Thursday, Sept. 28.

However, to block borrowing of this type, 10 per cent of all potential voters in a municipality have to fill out a valid form. In Langley Township, that means 9,639 electors have to participate.

If that many people fill out the forms in the Township, the council has two choices – they can call off the borrowing, or they can hold an “assent vote,” which is essentially a referendum on the question.

However, it is very rare for such an effort to succeed.

