Chamber president urges Langley residents to be “neighbourly” during gas rationing

The Langley Shell station at 200th and 84th was out of regular gas on Friday, Nov. 19. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce board president Ken Dennis has urged people to be “neighbourly” about the gas rationing imposed by the province.

“Given the events as of late we understand the government’s needs to limit fuel consumption,” Dennis said.

“Everyone stands behind the affected storm victims and areas and we ask that everyone acts neighbourly and does their part during this difficult time in our community. We would certainly encourage those who can to reduce their fuel consumption, remote work and increased use of transit where possible.”

The Trans Mountain pipeline has been idled since last Sunday, Nov. 14 as a precautionary measure due to flooding and extreme weather in parts of the province where it operates.

On Friday (Nov. 19), B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced that non-essential travel will be restricted on all highways impacted by washouts and the public will be limited to purchasing 30 litres of gas per visit to gas stations in southwest B.C., Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast.

The order will in effect until Dec. 1. Anyone who is abusive, threatening or belligerent to gas station workers can be subject to a fine under the order.

“When our province is faced with an emergency, British Columbians step up,” Farnworth said.

“We have a steady supply of gas to support all our essential vehicles and we will get through these restrictions together by staying calm, only buying what we need and looking out for each other. These measures are necessary during temporary shortages as work is under way to re-establish B.C.’s fuel supply.”

BC Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Fiona Famulak said “public safety should always be our first priority and ensuring the continued operations of our emergency services, health care and education systems, and essential services is extremely important. The inclusion of commercial operators that deliver food, water and medical supplies as well as those required to restore and maintain our infrastructure is absolutely critical.”

“I am hopeful that British Columbians remain calm and respectful since fuel will continue to be available for everyone,” Famulak added.

“While there are risks associated with an “honour system” to manage the rationing, we are confident British Columbians will act honourably and respect the limitations.”

Famulak also urged the government to keep lines of communication open “to ensure the public is apprised of changes to the order as quickly as possible. ‘

