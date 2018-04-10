Chamber speaker to offer advice on cyber security

At the April 17 Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce meeting, Dominic Vogel, chief security strategist, for Cyber.SC, Securing Business Growth will speak about the simple steps you can take to manage your business in our digital age. Langley Times file photo

The message at next Tuesday’s Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce meeting is direct: cyber attacks are a business risk that can’t be ignored.

The chamber’s April 17 dinner meeting features Dominic Vogel, chief security strategist, for Cyber.SC, Securing Business Growth.

Vogel will speak about cyber security and the simple steps you can take to manage your business in our digital age.

“This presentation will share the real risks facing your business today and some of the surprisingly simple, and non-technical, fixes you can make,” chamber president, Jack Nicholson said. “It’s no longer acceptable to ignore cyber security so come and learn how your business can be better protected.”

The meeting will take place at the Cascades Casino Coast Hotel & Convention Centre’s ballroom (20393 Fraser Hwy.) with networking from 5 to 6:30 p.m. (dinner and presentations to follow).

The cost of this dinner meeting is $35 plus GST for chamber members and $50 plus GST for non-chamber members (registration closes Friday, April 13 at 5 p.m.)

People can register by calling the chamber office at 604-530-6656 or by visiting the chamber website at www.langleychamber.com.

For an up-to-date list of chamber seminars and networking events, visit www.langleychamber.com.