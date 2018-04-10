At the April 17 Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce meeting, Dominic Vogel, chief security strategist, for Cyber.SC, Securing Business Growth will speak about the simple steps you can take to manage your business in our digital age. Langley Times file photo

Chamber speaker to offer advice on cyber security

Public invited to register for April 17 meeting at Coast Hotel ballroom

The message at next Tuesday’s Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce meeting is direct: cyber attacks are a business risk that can’t be ignored.

The chamber’s April 17 dinner meeting features Dominic Vogel, chief security strategist, for Cyber.SC, Securing Business Growth.

Vogel will speak about cyber security and the simple steps you can take to manage your business in our digital age.

“This presentation will share the real risks facing your business today and some of the surprisingly simple, and non-technical, fixes you can make,” chamber president, Jack Nicholson said. “It’s no longer acceptable to ignore cyber security so come and learn how your business can be better protected.”

The meeting will take place at the Cascades Casino Coast Hotel & Convention Centre’s ballroom (20393 Fraser Hwy.) with networking from 5 to 6:30 p.m. (dinner and presentations to follow).

The cost of this dinner meeting is $35 plus GST for chamber members and $50 plus GST for non-chamber members (registration closes Friday, April 13 at 5 p.m.)

People can register by calling the chamber office at 604-530-6656 or by visiting the chamber website at www.langleychamber.com.

For an up-to-date list of chamber seminars and networking events, visit www.langleychamber.com.

Previous story
Fetal remains found in apartment parkade

Just Posted

Langley team auctions off jerseys to aid Humboldt Broncos families

Vancouver Stealth holds its scheduled B.C. jersey auction on Friday at LEC, all proceeds to Broncos.

Chamber speaker to offer advice on cyber security

Public invited to register for April 17 meeting at Coast Hotel ballroom

Monthly community dinners expand to involve more Langley partners

Several local companies are pitching in help keep a free event alive, one volunteer explains.

Langley students look to future with a new IDEA Summit

First-time event showcases youthful innovation, creativity, and tough-minded optimism at work.

Theatre stops showing Amy Schumer movie trailer after Langley father complains

It ran before a family-rated movie where children could see it

VIDEO: Langley shelter takes in unwanted kittens Saturday

Langley Animal Protection Society is hosting its fifth annual Kitten Roundup event this weekend.

Extreme winds knock down trees, a shed and a power line on the North Coast

Wind warning in effect on North Coast B.C. with gusts up to 90 km/hour

B.C. poet Koyczan pens poem for Humboldt

Penticton’s Shane Koyczan released a poem titled Hockey Family

Fetal remains found in apartment parkade

Vernon RCMP and coroner investigating

Feds keep quiet on Trans Mountain pipeline plan

Cabinet held an emergency meeting Tuesday evening in Ottawa to deal with Kinder Morgan’s decision to slow work

A look at the victims of the Humboldt team bus crash

What we know so far about those who died in the Humboldt team bus crash

B.C. man dies after rescued from sinking fishing boat

A Prince Rupert fisherman dies after suffering apparent heart attack aboard troubled boat

TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

Longtime CBC commentator will host his final show Tuesday

Oil-by-rail traffic rises as B.C. battles over Trans Mountain pipeline

Trainloads increasing from Alberta to Washington refineries

Most Read