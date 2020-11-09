Snowfall coming to the Lower Mainland this afternoon, says Environment Canada

Fraser Valley may get up to five centimetres, Metro Vancouver may get five to 10 centimetres

Snow is coming to the Lower Mainland this afternoon.

Environment Canada put out a special weather statement for the Fraser Valley, and a weather warning for Metro Vancouver earlier this morning (Nov. 9), forecasting possible snowfall which could continue through the evening.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” says the weather statement.

A Pacific frontal system will be arriving from the south coast this afternoon, combining with modified arctic air and possibly producing snow for neighbourhoods and roadways above 200 metres in the Fraser Valley.

Wet snow is also possible down to sea level on the mainland, where cold-easterly wind may have the surface temperatures dipping below freezing.

Higher terrain in the Fraser Valley may get up to five centimetres, while Metro Vancouver will see five to 10 centimetres depending on elevation.

Metro Vancouver’s snowfall will range from up to 2 centimetres at sea level, near 5 centimetres at 150 metres above sea level and up to 10 centimetres at the highest elevations.

The weather front will pass the region overnight.

