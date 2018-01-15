Changes could be coming to the Langley Centennial Museum. (Langley Advance files)

Changes to museums, housing possible for Fort Langley

A new Township proposal is expected to go public this week.

A plan for a new museums in Fort Langley – plus housing – is about to go public in Langley Township.

The agenda for Monday night’s council meeting includes the release of items from a closed council meeting on Dec. 11, 2017.

It includes updates on Fort Langley projects.

One item authorizes staff to present concepts for a development including museums, mixed housing, and commercial development to the public for consultation.

Also to be consulted are the local First Nations community and various Township committees.

There are two adjacent museums in Fort Langley, the Township-run Langley Centennial Museum, and the volunteer-run BC Farm Museum.

Both museums have been in need of expansion and renovation for some time. The Centennial Museum dates back to the B.C. Centennial of 1958.

Peter Tulumello, the Township’s director of arts, culture, and community initiatives said he couldn’t comment on the plans until the information was officially released, likely on Tuesday.

• More to come

