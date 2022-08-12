An appeal for information about a suspect in a machete attack on two people has led to an arrest and charges against a Vancouver man. A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An appeal for information about a suspect in a machete attack on two people has led to an arrest and charges against a Vancouver man. A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Charges in machete attack that seriously injured two in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police say the 37-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday

An appeal for information about a suspect in a machete attack on two people has led to charges against a Vancouver man.

Vancouver police say the 37-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday near the city’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

He is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault and remains in custody awaiting an Aug. 17 court date.

Police appealed for public help after the attack on June 19 left the victims with serious head and neck wounds.

They had been loading luggage outside a Downtown Eastside hotel at the time.

Police say surveillance video from the scene, coupled with tips from the public, led to the arrest.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Canadian wastewater surveillance expanding to new public health threats: Tam
Next story
B.C. First Nation delegation headed to Scotland to discuss repatriation of Nisga’a memorial pole

Just Posted

Taryn Lim, 34 months old, suffered a broken leg and is missing a couple of teeth after she fell from a third-storey window in Langley on Monday, Aug. 8. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Toddler’s fall in Langley should be a warning to other parents, father says

CEBL has awarded the 2023 Championship Weekend to the Fraser Valley Bandits. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
2023 Championship Weekend will be hosted by the Bandits at LEC

The Seabilly’s performed at Boppin’ in the Plaza event in 2019. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley will be bopping to rockabilly as summer dance event resumes

B.C. Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (Black Press Media files)
Rough elevator ride leads to lawsuit against strata, Langley City