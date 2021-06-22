Charges laid after suspect rams police cars in Abbotsford, injures officer and flees to Langley

Incident on Saturday night began with reports of a theft in progress

A 26-year-old man with an extensive criminal history has been charged with several offences following an incident that began Saturday night (June 19) in Abbotsford, where an officer was injured, and ended in Langley.

Const. Angela Galos said the incident began at around 8:30 p.m., when police responded to a theft in progress in the 30600 block of Progressive Way in Abbotsford.

Officers located a Ford E-350 – later determined to be stolen – with a male driver and another man on foot nearby.

Galos said when officers pulled in behind the Ford, the driver began ramming the police vehicle to get away. She said both officers were able to get out of the car without being injured.

A spike belt was deployed and the Ford drove away, heading north.

The man left behind was taken into custody.

Galos said, moments later, the E-350 was located by police at the Bradner Road rest area on Highway One. The driver again rammed a police vehicle, injuring an officer who was outside his vehicle at the time.

The Ford then headed west into Langley, where the vehicle stopped just off Highway One on Springbrook Road near Glover Road around 9 p.m., and the driver was arrested.

Galos said the injured officer was taken to hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home.

Jordan Peter Busink has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possession of stolen property, fleeing from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and breaching his probation.

“These charges represent how serious and dangerous this incident was for officers,” Galos said.

Busink was charged with a similar incident in December 2019, when he was a suspect in a break-in at a Surrey home. He tried to avoid police by driving in a minivan along Highway One into Abbotsford, where he was able to avoid spike belts set up at several locations.

He eventually got back on the freeway and exited into Aldergrove, pulled into a driveway, got out of the mininvan, and ran. He was caught by a police dog shortly after and taken into custody.

In June 2020, that incident resulted in Busink being sentenced to eight months in jail followed by one year or probation.

According to the provincial court database, Busink has numerous other convictions for offences such as driving while prohibited, fleeing from police, drug possession, breaching his conditions, mischief, break-and-enter, possession of stolen property, possession for the purpose of trafficking and theft.



