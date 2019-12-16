(Shane MacKichan photo)

Charges laid in 2017 Surrey drive-by shooting where bullet grazed innocent woman

Abd’l Loubissi-Morris, 22, charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offences

Charges have been laid in connection with a 2017 drive-by shooting in Newton in which an innocent woman was grazed by a bullet.

The victim – a 62-year-old woman who was visiting from Ontario– was not the intended target, police say.

The shooting happened in the 7700-block of 147A Street, at 3:30 p.m. on July 9, 2017. Investigators believe it was related to the “Lower Mainland Gang conflict.”

Police said at the time that the intended victims took off from the scene in a black Hyundai missing a front bumper and the suspects fled in a red pick-up truck, which was later found on fire in the 9000-block of 150th Street.

Surrey RCMP Superintended Elija Rain said Monday that Abd’l Loubissi-Morris, 22, of Vancouver has been charged with attempted murder, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

“To have an innocent person injured in our city as a result of gang violence is completely unacceptable,” Rain said. “The Surrey RCMP remain committed to gang prevention and strategic enforcement targeting gang activity in collaboration with our law enforcement and community partners.”

Police say Loubissi-Morris is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 19. He was arrested in Richmond last Wednesday afternoon. They say that despite Loubissi-Morris being charged the investigation “remains active with the possibility of more arrests and further charges.”

_

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said this has been a “complex” investigation, involving the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, Kelowna and Vernon RCMP, and the Surrey RCMP.

“As the matter is now before the court there will be no further comment on the circumstances of the offence or the personal history or circumstances of the accused,” Sturko said.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
New Indigenous court coming to Williams Lake
'Gender-specific' items removed from B.C. district's dress codes

