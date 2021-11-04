A North Vancouver man was arrested Friday and three police officers were injured after a 10-person broke out at English Bay on June 19, 2021. (Youtube/Screen grab)

A North Vancouver man was arrested Friday and three police officers were injured after a 10-person broke out at English Bay on June 19, 2021. (Youtube/Screen grab)

Charges laid in summertime police swarming incident at English Bay

Three suspects have been charged with assaulting and obstructing police officers

Three men have been charged in relation to an assault of Vancouver police officers at English Bay in June.

RELATED: Man arrested, 3 police injured during 10-person brawl at Vancouver beach

Officers were responding to reports of a large brawl and assault on the beach involving 10 people. The VPD said that a group of men incited a crowd to swarm the officers as they attempted to arrest a man for disorderly conduct.

Three officers were injured in the arrest.

The incident was widely publicized and video captured of the arrest has amassed nearly 65,000 views on YouTube.

Anthony King, 26, and Chas Verrier, 21, have been charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer. The third suspect, a youth, has been charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer.

RELATED: Police enlist RCMP helicopter to disperse thousands crowded on Vancouver beach

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Elderly man, 89, in hospital after Vancouver home invasion; suspect at large
Next story
Washroom fire clears Langley high school

Just Posted

Photo: CFSEU
6 people facing 27 total charges following Brothers Keepers gang investigation

Walnut Grove Secondary was evacuated the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, after a small fire in a washroom. (Apple Maps screen grab)
Washroom fire clears Langley high school

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Langley’s Jaidyn Jackson has signed with Trinity Western University Spartans soccer. (twu)
A signing, a home field win, a shutout and a close second in the standings