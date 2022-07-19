Justin Morhmann, 29, was taken to hospital last Monday but died a short time later. Lindsay Scott, 34, is in custody. Photo provided by Vancouver Police Department

Justin Morhmann, 29, was taken to hospital last Monday but died a short time later. Lindsay Scott, 34, is in custody. Photo provided by Vancouver Police Department

Charges laid in Yaletown homicide; police say suspect and victim were strangers

A Vancouver woman has been charged and is in custody following last week’s stabbing in Yaletown.

A Vancouver woman has been charged following last week’s fatal stabbing in Yaletown.

Vancouver police arrested 34-year-old Lindsay Scott Sunday night after a week-long investigation into the murder of Justin Mohrmann.

The 29-year-old victim was stabbed while walking near Smithe and Homer streets around 8:30 a.m. on July 11.

“We believe they were strangers” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Police first identified a suspect near the crime scene after witnesses called 911 to report the stabbing. After collecting evidence prosecutors approved one count of second-degree murder against Scott.

Police are continuing to investigate and have released a picture of Mohrmann, hoping the public will come forward with more information.

Anyone who believes they may have interacted with Scott the morning of July 11 is asked to call VPD homicide investigators at 604-717-2500.

The stabbing was the city’s eighth homicide of the year.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cops and Courts

Previous story
Random COVID-19 testing resumes at four major airports; tests to be done offsite
Next story
VIDEO: Police open investigation after vehicle spotted driving on White Rock Pier

Just Posted

A demolition crew worker removed light fixtures from Aldergrove Mall recently. A new residential and commercial project, Alder Grove Town Centre will be built on the site at 272nd Street and Fraser Highway. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media)
Demolition is underway to transform Aldergrove’s core

Matthew Purdy, store owner with his four-year-old daughter, unveiled the new dino display. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Giant dinosaur invades Langley toy store, to the delight of kids of all ages

The proposed SkyTrain station at 203rd Street in Langley City. (Province of B.C.)
Big changes coming for Langley as SkyTrain project approaches

One of two loaded handguns that was found on a trio who drove a stolen vehicle from Abbotsford to Maple Ridge on Monday night (July 18). (Abbotsford Police photo)
Police find 2 loaded guns on trio who drove stolen truck from Abbotsford to Maple Ridge