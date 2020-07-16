(Langley Advance Times files)

Charges laid three months after Brookswood drug search

Langley RCMP say they found cocaine and cash during a search in April

A 45-year-old Langley man has recently been charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, months after a raid on a Brookswood home.

The Langley RCMP Drug Section investigation led to surveillance on a home in the 20300 block of 38A Avenue.

On April 15, local officers executed a search warrant for both the home and a vehicle that was seen leaving the home, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the local detachment.

Officers found 17 “flaps” of cocaine, along with some cash, packaging materials, and a digital scale.

The suspect was arrested after the search warrant was served, but was released from custody.

He has now been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and is due to appear in court in mid-August, said Largy.

