Port Moody Rev. Tom Cheung died in the May 2, 2019 crash at the Douglas border in South Surrey. (GoFundMe photo)

Port Moody Rev. Tom Cheung died in the May 2, 2019 crash at the Douglas border in South Surrey. (GoFundMe photo)

Charges recommended 19 months after fiery crash at South Surrey border

May 2019 collision killed Port Moody pastor Tom Cheung

One year and seven months after a fiery crash at the Douglas border killed a Port Moody pastor, Surrey RCMP confirms investigators have recommended charges.

READ MORE: UPDATE: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

A spokesperson for the Mounties said Monday (Dec. 21) that a report regarding the May 2019 tragedy has been forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for charge approval.

However, Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said she could not share what charges have been recommended, or when approval, if any, will be given.

“We’ve recommended charges. Now, it’s in the hands of the B.C. Prosecution Service,” Sidhu said.

Rev. Tom Cheung, a father of three and lead pastor of Pacific Grace MB Church, died at around 11:30 a.m. on May 2, 2019 when a Porsche Cayenne SUV collided with a Toyota Sienna van in the northbound lanes of the approach to the Canada Border Services Agency booths.

The impact sent both vehicles into a garden area located in the median between the north- and southbound lanes, where the van then burst into flames.

Witnesses reported hearing several explosions; a Washington State man was arrested at the scene.

No further information regarding the arrested man has been disclosed.

One year after the crash, Cpl. Elenore Sturko said the collision “led to a complex investigation requiring significant evidence collection.”

“The submission will be detailed and will provide prosecutors with the information they need to determine if charges will be approved.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Two vehicles caught fire at the Douglas/Peace Arch border on May 2, 2019, killing a Port Moody pastor. Surrey RCMP confirmed Monday (Dec. 21) that they have recommended charges. (Brendan Payne video screenshot)

Two vehicles caught fire at the Douglas/Peace Arch border on May 2, 2019, killing a Port Moody pastor. Surrey RCMP confirmed Monday (Dec. 21) that they have recommended charges. (Brendan Payne video screenshot)

Two vehicles caught fire at the Douglas/Peace Arch border following a collision on May 2, 2019. (File photo)

Two vehicles caught fire at the Douglas/Peace Arch border following a collision on May 2, 2019. (File photo)

Previous story
5-15 cm of snow expected to fall in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

(Photo: twitter.com/TheWHL)
Ex-Vancouver Giant Svejkovsky wins Memorial eCup video game tourney

Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick was ‘dominant from start to finish’ during inaugural event

A man walks on the snow-covered White Rock Pier Monday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)
5-15 cm of snow expected to fall in Lower Mainland

Environment Canada predicting snow to fall through the afternoon

Lennox Unruh, a Grade 2 student with different abilities at Coghlan Fundamental Elementary, tries out his new bike with physiotherapist Marsalie Black. (Special to the Star)
Coghlan Elementary student gifted trike designed for his mobility issues

Aldergrove bike shop shop, Cranky’s, helped secure funding for the tricycle

This Trans-Canada Highway camera at 232nd looking west shows traffic congestion after a vehicle incident was reported westbound at 216th Street on Monday morning, Dec. 21. 2020. (Drive BC)
Traffic: ‘Major delays and congestion’ on Highway 1 westbound in Langley

HOV and right lane blocked

Sung Kim, owner of Aldergrove Return-It Depot, now welcomes oil, filters, and antifreeze. (Kari Kylo/Special to The Star)
Used oil recycling facility opens in Aldergrove

New program provides environmentally friendly system to recycle used oil and antifreeze materials

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Bouquets of flowers marked the site of the May 2, 2019 fiery crash at the Douglas port of entry. (File photo)
Charges recommended 19 months after fiery crash at South Surrey border

May 2019 collision killed Port Moody pastor Tom Cheung

From left, Paige Van Klei, Alyssa Vlaanderen and Les Talvio stand in the living room of one of the two-bedroom units at The Switchback, a supportive housing building for youth on Dec. 18, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Vulnerable Fraser Valley youth now have a place to call home, four days before Christmas

The first residents of The Switchback supportive housing for youth in Chilliwack moved in Monday

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. eases rules for COVID-19 small business, tourism relief

30% loss of sales at time of application now qualifies

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
153 people died of drug overdoses in November in B.C.; deaths climb in seniors

Deaths in older age groups have nearly doubled from 2019

Guildford’s giant Canadian flag in a parking lot after it fell from its pole, on 104th Avenue, early Saturday. (Photo: twitter.com/PreventCrimes)
Storm sends Surrey’s giant flag to street below, where a crime-fighting team saved it

‘The flag literally fell from the sky in front of them’

In this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 photo made available by NASA, Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, are seen after sunset from Shenandoah National Park in Luray, Va. The two planets are drawing closer to each other in the sky as they head towards a “great conjunction” on Monday, Dec. 21, where the two giant planets will appear a tenth of a degree apart. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, dubbed ‘Christmas Star,’ visible tonight

Stargazers typically gather in groups at observatories or with backyard telescopes for such events

Jaclyn Mountain says her mother, Cindy Mountain, seen in an undated handout photo, would be thrilled to see her Port Coquitlam, B.C., home decked out in Christmas lights for the first time in15 years. Cindy Mountain, of ‘Namgis First Nation in Alert Bay, B.C., died of COVID-19 in April at age 59. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Mountain Family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The empty chair: Canadians face first Christmas without loved ones lost to COVID-19

Here are the stories of how Canadians who lost loved ones to COVID-19 are coping with Christmas grief

Most Read