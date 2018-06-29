Charges stayed against man who police say was involved in gang conflict

A member of the Abbotsford Police gang task force escorts Inderdeep Minhas into a patrol car after his arrest on June 14, 2017. (Abbotsford Police photo)

Charges have been stayed against an Abbotsford man for three gun-related offences and for obstructing a police officer.

Inderdeep Minhas, 19, was arrested a year ago. The charges stemmed from an incident on May 20, 2017, when the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) received a 911 call reporting that an individual in a home in the 31700 block of Charlotte Avenue had a gun.

When police arrived, the suspect attempted to barricade himself in the residence, but police were quickly able to get in and arrest him.

They then located a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun in the home.

Minhas was subsequently charged with careless use or storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

He was initially released from custody on a promise to appear, but he failed to show up for his first appearance, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on June 6 of last year.

Minhas was then arrested eight days later at the Charlotte Avenue residence. He appeared in court later that day, and was again released on a promise to appear.

Dan McLaughlin, spokesman with the BC Prosecution Service, said charges were recently stayed against Minhas after further information was received by the prosecutor.

McLaughlin could not elaborate on the specifics.

“After reviewing this information and the rest of the file materials, the prosecutor concluded (that) the charge approval stand could not longer be met,” he said.

At the time of Minhas’ arrest, the APD said he was believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police said that details about gang arrests would become more prevalent, with the main message being that individuals involved in gang activity would be arrested “at every opportunity” and would be the subject of ongoing targeted enforcement.