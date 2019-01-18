Charges upgraded against mother of murdered Langley girl

Kerryann Lewis now faces first- rather than second-degree murder in the death of Aaliyah Rosa.

Charges have been upgraded to first-degree murder against the mother of seven-year-old Aaliyah Isabella Rosa who was killed last summer in Langley.

The child was found dead on July 22 in a Willoughby-area condo (at 68th Avenue and 200th Street), and in short order the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to take over the case, confirming it was a murder investigation.

Less than a month later, on Aug. 17, her mother – Kerryann Lewis – was charged with second-degree murder in the child’s death.

BC Prosecution Service confirmed that today those charges were upgraded.

“I can confirm that an information… was sworn today charging Kerryann Sharmilla Dawnette Lewis with the first-degree murder of Aaliyah Rosa,” said Alisia Adams.

Lewis is next set to appear in court on Jan. 30 for an arraignment hearing.

RELATED STORIES:

UPDATED: IHIT investigates death of seven-year-old in Langley

Langley mother charged with killing seven-year-old daughter back in court

VIDEO: Little Aaliyah Rosa’s funeral is today

Childcare workers create GoFundMe campaign for murdered Langley child