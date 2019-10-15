(peakpx)

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

What happens when a cheating husband gives his mistress money for a diamond ring?

He doesn’t get it back, according to the B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal.

A case published by the tribunal Thursday laid out a case where a man, identified only as R.T., believed the $1,000 he gave his mistress, A.L.T., for a diamond ring should be returned to him.

Documents said the husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017.

According to the mistress, the money was a Christmas gift and she used it to buy a ring for $999.99 and herself paid $120 in tax for a total of $1,199.99.

On March 6, 2019, the mistress said the wife learned of the affair and demanded she return all gifts the husband gave her. The mistress said she sent the wife a cheque for $800 so “his wife could stop bothering her and so she could move on.”

The mistress said the wife asked for more money shortly after and submitted a letter to the tribunal where the wife said she was billing the mistress $5,000 for 10 years of labour fixing her car, but that they would take $4,000. The letter alleged the husband had been fixing the mistress’ car.

The mistress said that given the wife’s behaviour, she cancelled the cheque and told the couple not to deposit it.

Following that, the husband received a text message from the mistress stating: “About the ring it is not $1200 I am the one who paid for the taxes so it is only $1000. That $1000 is nothing I can give it to you right away…”

Tribunal member Sarah Orr said by B.C. laws, the ring qualified as a gift which does not need to be repaid.

“The applicant says he gave her the money, and there is no evidence this was a loan or that the respondent agreed to repay the applicant at the time,” Orr wrote.

Orr dismissed the husband’s claim.

ALSO READ: B.C. woman gets refund for Cuba trip, but goes anyway and now has to pay

ALSO READ: Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Townhouse fourth Maple Ridge blaze in less than a day

Just Posted

$100,000 reward for B.C. gangster extended to United States

Police belive fugitive Conor D’Monte may be in the Los Angeles area

LETTER: Langley letter writers asks when can society stop saying sorry

A local man questions why City council feels the need to follow higher levels of government

Langley Rams running back Pocrnic named player of the week

Player has tied a league record for for most rushing touchdowns and is poised to break more

Langley show jumpers help secure top five finish in Morocco

Canadian team includes one rider and the team’s chef d’equipe, who both hail from Langley

Langley volleyball player helps secure bronze in Puerto Rico

Women medal at NORCECA, while men’s team is playing the worlds in Hiroshima, Japan

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

Emily Carr University closed Sunday after fire causes some damage

The school is working with Vancouver police to assist their investigation into the fire

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

Court bans striking workers at Vancouver hotel from using sirens

Rosewood Hotel Georgia granted court order against unionized workers

VIDEO: Trudeau, Singh posture for ‘progressive’ votes while Scheer fights in Quebec

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been on the rise in recent polls, is campaigning in Toronto

Man charged with arson, break-and-enter after fire at Emily Carr campus

40-year-old man was arrested, police say

Advance voter turnout up 25% for first two days: Elections Canada

Two million people voted Friday and Saturday

Okanagan principals told to confiscate vaping products from students

Vaping is up 74 per cent in youth over the last two years, according to one Canadian study

Most Read