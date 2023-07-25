Chehalis River wildfire north of Harrison ‘out of control’ again

The Chehalis River wildfire has been upgraded once again to “out of control” as of Monday, July 24. (Screenshot/BCWS)

The nearly 2-month-old wildfire was upgraded to ‘out of control’ on Monday

As it approaches the two-month mark, the Chehalis River wildfire has once again been upgraded to out of control.

The B.C. Wildfire Service upgraded the 767-hectare wildfire to “out of control” from its longtime status of “being held” early Monday afternoon.

This wildfire is several kilometres northwest of Harrison Hot Springs just north of Chehalis Lake, and it was discovered on June 3. It was upgraded to a wildfire of note on June 7 and downgraded to “being held” on June 16 before it was re-upgraded to “out of control” on Monday.

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused.

“We urge people to obey the open fire prohibition, which restricts all open fire in our jurisdictional areas,” The BCWS stated in an update. “Campfires are only permitted in Haida Gwaii.”

The Chehalis River wildfire is by far the largest of the season so far in the Agassiz-Harrison area, though the community has also dealt with the smoky effects of other fires throughout the Fraser Valley. Due to drought conditions, wildfire danger is currently considered “extreme” in the area.

As of Monday, there are 488 active wildfires in B.C.

To report smoke or wildfires, call 1-800-663-5555 or dial *5555. A mobile app is available to use for reporting and monitoring as well.

@AgassizObserver

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsHarrison Hot Springs