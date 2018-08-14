(Abbotsford Police Department/Facebook)

Child, 3, survives fall from 3rd-floor window with no major injuries

Abbotsford Police Department spokesperson says toddler lucky to be alive after fall of that height

An Abbotsford toddler is lucky to be alive with no significant injuries after falling from a third-storey window on Monday.

Abbotsford Police Department spokesperson Judy Bird said the father was with the three-year-old, and the two had been playing nearby. But a witness told police that the toddler was waving out the window at other children as they came home, and the window’s screen popped out of place giving way for the child to fall out the window.

“Her parents were completely devastated,” Bird said. “The witness heard the screen pop, and then next thing you know, the little girl was coming through the window and landed in the flower bed that had been freshly bark mulched below.”

Related: Abbotsford police rescue 4-year-old from 3rd-floor ledge

“Within seconds,” Bird said the parents were with the girl, who may have survived the fall solely due to the freshly mulched flower bed.

The child underwent X-rays and CAT scans, but no significant injuries were found on the young child.

It’s the second incident involving a toddler and a third-storey window within a week. Emergency crews responding to a four-year-old on a narrow, ornamental balcony on the third floor of a building, who was about to fall last Wednesday (Aug. 8).

Police were able to save that child from a fall with a forced entry of the house. At that time, police put out a pair of tips for window safety for children.

“We are so thankful that this little one was OK, and didn’t sustain any injuries. We acknowledge that he parents were present, which does cause us to remind people that toddlers can get into situations that we totally would not be expecting,” Bird said following the incident this week.

“We remind people, as we are expecting high temperatures again, this week, to not allow children to play around windows. We understand that windows are going to be open, but make sure furniture is pulled away from the wall, and we really have to keep an eye on the little ones near windows.”

Police also ask parents to install window stops or guards to control how wide a window can open.

Report a typo or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Just Posted

Spontaneous pencil shopping at WalMart leads Langley woman to art career

For the first time ever, Brooke deBruin will be displaying her art publicly at Arts Alive.

Beer garden incorporated into Langley’s 25th annual Arts Alive

More entertainment, more vendors, more food, and a new beverage station added to Saturday’s festival.

Surveillance workers at the Cascades Casino in Langley City vote to join union

Eleven employees will be represented by MoveUP union

Langley musician blends folk and pop in new songs for Arts Alive anniversary

After travelling Europe and Scotland for a bit, a local artist is back home singing and songwriting.

Wildfire smoke brings in air quality advisory for Lower Mainland

People with health conditions are urged to avoid the outdoors

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Child, 3, survives fall from 3rd-floor window with no major injuries

Abbotsford Police Department spokesperson says toddler lucky to be alive after fall of that height

48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Charges pending after two poachers arrested for salmon fishing at night

Vancouver 6th most liveable city in the world: report

West coast city narrowly beats Toronto, but is bested by Calgary

Plaque that replaced Macdonald statue at Victoria city hall vandalized

Less than 24 hours after plaque was installed, an ‘X’ had been scratched through the centre

UPDATED: Cars plunge in Italian highway bridge collapse; 25 killed

Five more people are injured and in serious condition

VIDEO: Number of abandoned dogs rising because of California wildfires

‘A lot of people have had to … literally dump their dogs’ Langley adoptathon organizer says

5 to start your day

Quidditch comes to Surrey, a drug-testing pilot in Chilliwack and more

Mt. Hicks wildfire partially closes Hwy. 7

150-hectare blaze prompted closure of a provincial park

Most Read