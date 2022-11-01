Example of THC products that look like candy but include psychoactive cannabis ingredients. (Richmond RCMP handout)

Child accidentally eats THC candy in Halloween bag, prompting warning from Richmond RCMP

The child was transported to a local area hospital by her parents after she became sick

Adults are being urged to check children’s trick-or-treat loot after a parent’s worst nightmare came true in Richmond on Halloween night.

According to investigators, a child who had been collecting candy with friends in a complex in the 10000 block of Auburn Drive inadvertently consumed a candy containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient found in cannabis products.

The child was transported to a local area hospital by her parents after she became sick. Concerned that other candy containing THC may have been handed out, the parents reported the incident to Richmond RCMP.

It’s believed that no other children from the group had THC candies within their treats.

“While we hope this was not an intentional incident, we felt it was important to issue this public warning in the hopes of preventing any other child from inadvertently consuming a THC candy based product” Cpl. Adriana O’Malley said.

“As parents we are urged to check our children’s candy to ensure its sealed and hasn’t been tampered with but we may not be looking for candies containing THC. We are urging all parents to take that extra few minutes to ensure you read the labels carefully as well as tell your children what to look for on the label so that no other child is affected.”

Based on the investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident as no other reports have been received.

If anyone else locates THC based candy amongst their children’s treats, they are asked to contact local police.

