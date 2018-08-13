Child dies in boating incident in Okanagan

A North Vancouver family was boating on Kalamalka Lake in Vernon when the incident occured

UPDATE: 9:50 p.m.

A 6-year-old is dead following a boating incident on Kalamalka Lake, Monday evening.

According to Vernon RCMP a family from North Vancouver had been boating on the late, about 6 p.m., and was returning to the dock, when the driver durned the boat and the child fell over board.

Cpl. Tania Finn says the child was struck by part of the boat.

The child was rushed to the pier and met by emergency response crews but despite all efforts the victim died.

Police are assisting the BC Coroner Service and the family is receiving support from Vernon North Okanagan Victim Services.

———-

ORIGINAL:

There are reports of an apparent drowning at Kalmalka Lake south of Vernon Monday night.

Police were on scene on a dock on the eastern edge of the beach at 7 p.m. It appeared there was a body under a tarp on the dock, with two people kneeling beside it.

Beachgoers kept a respectful distance from the scene on the dock as police kept a tight guard on those who got too close.

Those further west down the beach appeared unaware that anything was amiss at the east end.

We are working to confirm the details and we will update the story when we know more.

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @johnkwhite
Email me john.white@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Wildfires 2018: Province calls for federal aid

Just Posted

Beer garden incorporated into Langley’s 25th annual Arts Alive

More entertainment, more vendors, more food, and a new beverage station added to Saturday’s festival.

Surveillance workers at the Cascades Casino in Langley City vote to join union

Eleven employees will be represented by MoveUP union

Langley musician blends folk and pop in new songs for Arts Alive anniversary

After travelling Europe and Scotland for a bit, a local artist is back home singing and songwriting.

Wildfire smoke brings in air quality advisory for Lower Mainland

People with health conditions are urged to avoid the outdoors

LETTER: Invest in peace, not war

A Langley man wants Canada, and its allies, to focus energies on peace – not making weapons.

A look at B.C. wildfire smoke from space

NASA provides a timelapse of smoke covering B.C. from space

Child dies in boating incident in Okanagan

A North Vancouver family was boating on Kalamalka Lake in Vernon when the incident occured

Aldergrove Dodgers bat Silver

Aldergrove PeeWee A 13U Dodgers earned silver at Provincials

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Province calls for federal aid

More fires have burned in B.C. already this year than did in all of 2017

Kayak in Indian Arm waters off B.C.’s Deep Cove and feast on famous doughnuts

About a half hour drive from Vancouver, Deep Cove is a great kayaking spot for locals and tourists

Child, 4, attacked by cougar near Fernie

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened while the family was fishing

Aldergrove seniors hall kitchen renovated

New cabinets and countertops installed with New Horizons grant funding

Trans Mountain pipeline protesters practise resisting police at Camp Cloud

Last week, a Supreme Court judge granted the City of Burnaby an injunction ordering protesters to remove everything from the site

Drug-checking started as pilot in four B.C. communities to test for fentanyl

Substance is mixed with water on test strip, and result is revealed in minutes

Most Read