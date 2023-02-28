(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Child hit by Kelowna BC Transit bus after school

The child is 12 years old

A child was taken to hospital after being hit by a BC Transit bus at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 28, in Kelowna’s Mission, just off Gordon Drive.

The RCMP has confirmed that the child is 12 years old.

The nature of the injuries and details of the event have not yet been released.

BC Transit said it is aware of an incident involving a bus and a pedestrian at the intersection of Steele Road and Arbor View Drive.

“Our thoughts are with the pedestrian and driver involved in the incident,” said BC Transit.

The transit service is supporting the police in the investigation and asks that witnesses to the incident contact the RCMP.

“Our top priority is safety, and BC Transit is also undertaking an internal investigation.”

More information to come as it becomes available.

READ MORE: Explosive that closed Highway 97 was ‘sophisticated’ but not targeted: Kelowna RCMP

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC TransitCity of Kelownapublic transit

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Explosive that closed major Kelowna highway was ‘sophisticated’ but not targeted: RCMP
Next story
VIDEO: In-person Coldest Night fundraiser returns to in-person walk in Langley

Just Posted

The first in-person Coldest Night Of The Year walk since 2020 drew 182 walkers, 22 teams and 28 volunteers in Langley on Saturday, Feb. 25. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: In-person Coldest Night fundraiser returns to in-person walk in Langley

Chicken chop suey is one of the recipes created by Chef Dez in his cookbook on international cuisines.
ON COOKING: Chef Dez creates his version of chicken chop suey

Logan Stewart scored 37 points to lead Brookswood past Elgin Park 80-54 in Sunday (Feb. 26) action at the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament at Langley Events Centre (Photo courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures)
Bobcats to play for bronze

Lizete Dureault paints West Coast landscapes from her own studio in Langley. She is one of the 22 artists presenting their work at the sixth annual West Fine Art Show, scheduled to take place from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5 at Yorkson Creek Middle School. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley artist paints West Coast landscapes for her upcoming appearance at the annual art exhibition