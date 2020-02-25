File photo

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

UPDATE: Feb. 25, 3:44 p.m.

RCMP are now reporting the youngest of the two children involved in a crash on Highway 5 A near Stump Lake, is in serious condition in a Vancouver hospital.

On Monday, police reported the two children involved in the collision died in hospital. The father, and driver of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The child in hospital is five-years-old.

Police do not expect to release anymore information on the child’s condition.

—————

A father and two children are dead following a fatal crash on Highway 5 A near Kamloops, B.C.

According to Kamloops RCMP, a car failed to negotiate a curve, went over a concrete barrier and down a steep embankment about 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

The driver a 47-year-old man, was discovered dead at the scene. Also inside the vehicle were two children, aged eight and six, who were rushed to hospital but later succumbed to their injuries.

All three were from Southern Alberta.

Highway 5A was closed for some time while police were on scene.

Southeast District Central Interior Traffic Services and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

READ MORE: ‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. landlord can’t serve eviction notice because tenant is in jail
Next story
‘Die!’: Vernon councillor mailed death threat

Just Posted

Traffic blocked westbound on Highway One Tuesday afternoon

A dump truck jack-knifed near 208th Street

Naked driver leads Langley, Surrey RCMP on hit and run spree

A Kelowna man has been charged with numerous offences

Nordstrom Rack and Winners won’t be last big changes at Willowbrook Shipping centre in Langley

Plans call for a grocery outlet and ‘food precinct’

A look at proposed plans for Langley City’s Nicomekl River District

Public meeting is about ‘fine-tuning’ plan; CAO

Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators will play for bronze

Knocked out of finals at the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament in Langley

VIDEO: Feds warned agricultural sector near ‘tipping point’ due to blockades

Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

‘Die!’: Vernon councillor mailed death threat

Three months later, city official Coun. Dalvir Nahal said she’s more angry than anything

B.C. landlord can’t serve eviction notice because tenant is in jail

Homeowner baffled at arbitrator decision based on notice of hearing not being served properly

Hidden message connects Castlegar homeowners decades apart

The Rodgers family was surprised when a message fell out of the walls as they were renovating

Two B.C. men plead guilty to bus-terminal assault of man with autism in Ontario

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal due to be sentenced in June for aggravated assault

B.C. Liberals call for assistance on soaring strata insurance rates

NDP’s Carole James says problem is across the country

Most Read