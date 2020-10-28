Brian Edward Abrosimo, a convicted child kidnapper. (VPD photo)

Child kidnapper threatened to slit his own throat in halfway house

Brian Abrosimo had his release revoked in August

A violent sex offender who attacked a Langley girl in 2004 lost his last few months of community release after he threatened to slit his own throat during a standoff with halfway house staff in Vancouver in August.

Abrosimo, now 57, was serving a 14-year sentence for the 2004 abduction of a young Langley girl from a rural Aldergrove road.

He used his van to knock down two children who were riding bicycles along 256 Street, kidnapping the 11-year-old girl, taping her eyes and mouth and driving her to Surrey, where he sexually assaulted her.

She managed to escape from the van and run to a nearby home.

Her friend was left behind in a ditch with cuts, bruises and a broken wrist.

A month before that, he had kidnapped, handcuffed, and sexually assaulted a sex trade worker.

READ MORE: Child kidnapper and rapids Brian Abrosimo has release conditions relaxed

In 2017, Abrosimo was released to a halfway house, first in the Okanagan.

When he moved to a Vancouver facility last year, the Vancouver Police Department issued a warning about him.

A Parole Board of Canada report on a recent incident indicated that Abrosimo’s first year out of prison went well, but there have since been multiple incidents.

READ MORE: Convicted child kidnapper remains threat to public: VPD

The most recent took place on Aug. 12, 2020, when police notified Abrosimo’s parole officer that he was observed in Vancouver playing music, doing tai chi and dancing shirtless while consuming medical cannabis.

He was also socializing with an unknown woman; one of Abrosimo’s conditions is that he is to report all relationships to his parole supervisor.

Abrosimo was confined to his Community Residential Facility (CRF), also known as a halfway house.

The next morning, he began yelling at the CRF staff, pushed his mattress against the door, and put a knife to his neck, threatening to slit his own throat.

The CRF staff got him to hand over the knife and police arrested him. The staff at the halfway house withdrew their support for him and he was taken to Vancouver Police Department cells.

This is not the first time Abrosimo has had various release conditions revoked. According to the Parole Board report, he did well for his first year after his 2017 move to a halfway house, but after that had several issues, including arguments and fights with fellow inmates, and an incident in which he vandalized another inmate’s car.

The board decided to revoke Abrosimo’s “one chance statutory release,” sending him back into custody.

“The Board notes you remain assessed as a high risk to reoffend and finds you lacked the necessary internal controls to effectively manage this risk,” the report says.

Partly because of the recent incidents, and because he is still considered a risk to reoffend, the Parole Board also imposed a full year of a residency requirement on Abrosimo during his first year after his sentence ended.

Abrosimo’s prison sentence was officially over on Oct. 15 this year, but he is now subject to a 10-year Long Term Supervision Order.

The board required that Abrosimo continue to live in a halfway house or a community correctional centre.

He must continue a mental health treatment program to address his sexual deviancy and drug issues, and he remains banned from being around anywhere children under 18 may gather, including parks, swimming pools, and rec centres, being around any female child under 18 without a responsible adult approved in advance by his parole supervisor, having no contact with the victims’ families, and not being allowed anywhere in Langley or Abbotsford.

He also has to report any relationship with a woman and is banned from using any drugs or alcohol.

The conditions will remain in effect for the full 10 years of the LTSO, or until the board agrees to modify them.

CourtCriminal JusticeLangleyviolent sex offender

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Christian school in Chilliwack closes for COVID-19 isolation measures, moving to online learning
Next story
Surrey man urges public to watch out for ‘white replacement theory’ posters

Just Posted

Brian Edward Abrosimo, a convicted child kidnapper. (VPD photo)
Child kidnapper threatened to slit his own throat in halfway house

Brian Abrosimo had his release revoked in August

The B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch has issued a decision about the actions of an elementary school teacher in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley elementary teacher credentials suspended for two weeks for grabbing, shoving, and yelling at kids

Roxann Rojas will lose her legal authority to teach for two weeks from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7, 2020

A woman gets her flu shot. (Fraser Health/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Flu shots are ready for Aldergrove residents

Four in 10 who plan to get a shot say they will go to a pharmacy to get the vaccinations

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Langley Advance Times files)
Child’s body cold, no pulse, off duty cop testifies in Langley murder trial

The seven-year-old girl’s mother faces a first-degree murder charge

Elder Jean Dan and others at the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society are accepting donations of clean new and gently used adult winter coats until Friday, Oct. 30. (Stephanie Croteau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley-based group gathering up adult coats to donate

The Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society has an adult coat drive on until Friday, Oct. 30

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Sex offender who viewed underage girls as slaves has prohibitions cut from 20 to 10 years

Appeal court reviewed the case of Kyler Bryan David Williams, 29

Ranil Prasad saw this poster near Surrey Central SkyTrain station on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. He said it expressed “some specific reference to white replacement theory.” (Photo: Ranil Prasad/@run_neil/Twitter)
Surrey man urges public to watch out for ‘white replacement theory’ posters

Ranil Prasad said he saw the messaging at a Surrey SkyTrain station

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Lawrence Nadessan, 44, was last seen on Oct. 24 at 11:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge.
Maple Ridge man missing since Saturday is extremely out of character, family says

Cameras saw him leaving home, not dressed for the weather

A group of Abbotsford secondary principals’s and vice-principals are at a retreat in Whistler this weekend. (Whistler.com photo)
Abbotsford principals attend retreat in Whistler despite COVID-19 gathering restrictions

Reported group of 20 did follow COVID-19 protocols during Whistler Pro-D event, says school district

The duffel bags were found to contain 84 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.2 million and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $960,000. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
2 men accused of fleeing border agents near U.S.-B.C. border with $2M in drugs

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

Most Read