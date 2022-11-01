Shaun Joshua Deacon is shown in an older photo (left) and an updated one from March 2022. He was released from prison on March 18 but is back in custody after being charged with theft. (Photo courtesy of the Abbotsford Police Department)

Child sex offender who has broken numerous supervision orders to live in the Lower Mainland

Shaun Deacon has been in and out of prison for breaking court-ordered conditions

A child sex offender described by BC Corrections officials as high-risk and violent will be moving from Abbotsford to the Metro Vancouver area.

In an alert issued Oct. 31, it was announced that Shaun Deacon, 57, will be residing in the region, but didn’t detail further specifics.

He was originally convicted for sexual offences against children in 1988, 1996 and 1998. According to previous news reports, Deacon was sentenced seven years in prison in the 1980s for assaulting four young children. While awaiting sentencing in Kelowna, he abducted a previous victim and assaulted the child again.

He re-offended and was jailed twice more in the 1990s.

Deacon will be under electronic supervision and has been court-ordered to follow 25 conditions including to not contact anyone under the age of 16 with the exception of commercial transactions, posess any electronics or attend any public locations where a youth may be present.

In March, Abbotsford police announced that Deacon would be living in the area after being released that month from Matsqui Insitution. Before then, he had been in and out of prison for breaches to his supervision orders from 2002 to 2018.

In between those sentences, he had lived in halfway houses across the Lower Mainland.

While living in a halfway house after being released on a long-term supervision order in 2001, he was caught with a 10-year-old boy in his room.

Deacon is described as six feet tall, 284 pounds and has grey hair and hazel eyes.

Shaun Deacon in a photo released Oct. 31, 2022. (BC Corrections handout)

