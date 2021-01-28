A guitar that was stolen three years ago from the Canadian rock band 54-40 was recovered when RCMP searched a home in Surrey. (RCMP photo)

A guitar that was stolen three years ago from the Canadian rock band 54-40 was recovered when RCMP searched a home in Surrey. (RCMP photo)

Chilliwack and Surrey police recover guitar that was stolen from Canadian band 54-40

An investigation led to an address in Surrey where the Gibson Dove guitar was among the items seized

A guitar that was stolen from the Canadian rock band 54-40 three years ago has been recovered by Chilliwack RCMP.

In October 2018, seven of the band’s guitars were taken from a cube van that was parked outside of Queen’s Park Care Centre in New Westminster. Five were recovered by the New Westminster Police Department, but two slipped away.

Earlier this month, police caught a break in the case.

On Jan. 15, Chilliwack RCMP received a report about a break-and-enter in the 47000 block of Mountain Park Drive, with electronics, vehicle key fobs and other items taken. A joint investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) and Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team linked a person, vehicle and address to the break-in.

RELATED: RCMP catch Chilliwack driver doing 60 km/h over posted speed limit

RELATED: RCMP find custodian of urn that was left at Chilliwack bus stop

On Jan. 17 the Mountain Drive home was targeted again, and a vehicle was stolen. RCMP recovered the vehicle the same day in the 9400-block of Victor Street and on Jan. 19 they converged on the 13700-block of 107A Avenue in Surrey with a search warrant.

The guitar, a Gibson Dove, was part of a much larger cache of stolen property. Officers recovered the items reported stolen in the Jan. 15 break-and-enter. RCMP also seized insurance and personal documents, credit cards, firearms with ammunition, and electric scooters that were reported stolen to Chilliwack RCMP from March 2020 to January 2021.

“In total police recovered an estimated value of over $70,000 of property during the search,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “We understand the importance of every item to the owners, however, a guitar seized during the execution of the search warrant provided an unexpected surprise.”

Two people were arrested and later released.

RCMP will forward a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for their assessment of criminal charges.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Masked men invade Abbotsford home, tie up woman and pepper-spray 3 others
Next story
Conservatives say final months of 2020 a record for fundraising

Just Posted

Dorscie Paterson. (Langley Advance Times files)
Our View: Words of wisdom from a 108-year-old

Don’t wait, just start!

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital has been certified at the highest level by the Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society, the second veterinary hospital in Canada to achieve the designation and the only hospital south of the Fraser River. (Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital/Facebook)
Langley animal hospital earns highest certification from veterinary society, only second in Canada

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital is a Level 1 emergency and critical care facility

The new MRI suite at Langley Memorial Hospital opened in December. (Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
New Langley MRI has already scanned more than 500 patients

The new clinic at Langley Memorial was officially opened on Thursday

Langley Children has launched family fun initiatives in celebration of Family Literacy Week (Jan. 24-31). The theme for 2021 is Let’s Be Active. (Alicia Rempel/Special to Langley Advance Times)
How to celebrate family literacy week in Langley

Local outreach group launches initiatives

Kelly Glen Isbister is a convicted child molester now facing new charges of possession of child pornography. (Langley Advance Times files)
Convicted pedophile faces new child porn charges

The investigation involved Langley, Vancouver, and provincial police teams

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

A guitar that was stolen three years ago from the Canadian rock band 54-40 was recovered when RCMP searched a home in Surrey. (RCMP photo)
Chilliwack and Surrey police recover guitar that was stolen from Canadian band 54-40

An investigation led to an address in Surrey where the Gibson Dove guitar was among the items seized

Data from Statistics Canada suggests Canada’s economy appears to have suffered its worst year on record. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Canada’s economy likely suffered its worst year on record, shrank by 5%: StatsCan

The flash estimate is worse than 1982 when the economy contracted by 3.2 per cent

Jim Lightbody. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Lottery Corp. CEO ‘blown away’ by police report of organized crime at casinos

Jim Lightbody says the corporation did everything in its power to mitigate risk of money laundering

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Canada’s latest travel restrictions expected to be announced Friday as COVID-19 variants spread

Prime Minister expected to announce new measures aimed at the containing spread of COVID-19 variants

Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) looks on as Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) celebrates his goal with teammates during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Boeser has 3 points as streaking Canucks sweep aside Ottawa 4-1

Vancouver climbs back to .500 with third straight victory

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

Zachary and his puppy buddies out for a weekly stroll on the Pitt Meadows dikes. (Special to The News)
Video of Maple Ridge pup tackling ‘brother’ goes viral on TikTok

Family were taking a walk on Pitt Meadows dikes when TikTok takedown occurred

Most Read