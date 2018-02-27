The entire block around the Chilliwack courthouse is behind police tape after a bomb threat was called in.

UPDATE: Explosives disposal unit called to Chilliwack courthouse

Emergency response teams on-scene and roads around the area blocked off

The Chilliwack courthouse was evacuated Tuesday afternoon following a possible bomb threat.

Soon after 2:30 p.m. streets surrounding the building and the adjacent offices were closed to traffic.

Police arrived on scene as the building was being emptied. A bomb-sniffing dog with RCMP police dog services was called to the scene.

As the roads were closed around the courthouse, officials were advising motorists to avoid the area.

The Progress has a reporter on scene. See Facebook for live video.

The area was reopened briefly around 3:30 p.m. and people were allowed back into the courthouse.

However, just a short time later the building was evacuated again and the dog handler returned to the scene. Traffic remains blocked on Princess Ave., between Yale and Main.

According to Chilliwack RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Vrolyk, a call came in around 2:30 p.m. of an “unspecified threat.”

Police later located a suspicious package, and the explosives disposal unit has been called in.

A witness on scene described the package as a thin metal suitcase found leaning against the outside wall of the courthouse on Princes Ave.

The package was within a few metres of the alley doors to the bowling alley. Those inside the bowling alley were evacuated, and by 4 p.m. were told they could not move their cars from the parking lot.

“Out of and abundance of caution” police evacuated the area within a 100-metre radius, including nearby businesses.

More details to come.

 

An unspecified threat was called in to the Chilliwack Law Courts around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 after which this silver case was found leaning up against the courthouse prompting police to call in the explosives disposal unit. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

